Man Utd's UWCL ambitions tempered by OL Lyonnes' brilliance

Manchester United caught a glimpse of the team they hope to become as they fell 3-0 to OL Lyonnes on Wednesday night. The French side are a wonderful case study for hopefuls of what it takes to build a team to challenge for both domestic and European honours.

OL Lyonnes have one foot in the UEFA Women's Champions League top four, as if there was ever any jeopardy over that, considering they've won every match this season in France and Europe, bar one -- their 3-3 draw with Juventus. Alongside Chelsea and Barcelona, they're favourites to win the whole thing and showed why again on Wednesday just outside Manchester. All three goals were wonderfully crafted -- the first a neat header from Tabitha Chawinga, and the second a beautiful effort from the wonderous Melchie Dumornay, who then added another for good measure near full-time. United have made history this year by qualifying for the Champions League and though they fell at Leigh Sports Village on Wednesday evening, they'll make the next stage of the competition. But there's a restlessness there with Marc Skinner openly asking his board for reinforcements in January to match the ambition he feels this team have.

United welcomed Lyonnes after a patchy run of form. Since that win over Paris Saint-Germain back on Nov. 12, where United played with a wonderful togetherness, they lost their next two matches against Manchester City and VfL Wolfsburg but got back to winning ways against West Ham United last Sunday. But, through that, you sensed United were feeling the pinch of their small squad. They simply haven't got the strength in depth to replace like for like as they manage this convoluted calendar and absentees.

Take 37-year-old striker Rachel Williams -- this was her first start of the season, and her first Champions League minutes -- and against OL Lyonnes. The vastly experienced forward came into the side with Elisabeth Terland injured, while Skinner also opted to name England duo Ella Toone and Jess Park on the bench alongside Julia Zigiotti Olme. That's three game-changing players, but Skinner said he was prioritising height with the team he picked from the outset. Of course, it's also him managing their small squad, and a packed calendar. You could see this was an experimental United line-up.

It just didn't click for United in the first half, and though the hosts had a wonderful chance to equalise before the break as Melanie Malard headed over unmarked from a few metres out, it was the sole opportunity they crafted. On the other hand, OL Lyonnes were in complete control. United's midfield barely had a kick of the ball in the first half and, instead, Lyonnes were allowed to control the tempo of the match through Lindsey Heaps, with Jule Brand, Dumornay and Chawinga pulling the strings alongside her.

Chawinga gave the usually outstanding Jayde Riviere a real test down the left and the irony couldn't be ignored that in a match where Skinner prioritised height, it was one of the shorter players who stole a march with a header to put Lyonnes ahead. The French side should've really made more of their possession given their dominance, so it was no surprise to see United trio Zigiotti, Park and Toone all coming on at the break.

United enjoyed more control in the middle of the pitch after the break, but it didn't translate to clearcut chances. The tempo of the match was sapped as Lyonnes emptied their bench in the second half and basically changed like for like and the French side barely blinked. United did show more attacking endeavour and intent but Lyonnes dropped deeper, soaked up the pressure and had a great chance to go 2-0 up in the 77th minute as Dumornay danced through United's defence and laid it on a plate for Brand, but her tame effort was comfortably saved by Phallon Tullis-Joyce. But they only had to wait three minutes for the killer blow as Dumornay scored an incredible goal as she took a couple of touches on the edge of the box and then found the top right corner. She then found a second as United's fullbacks were again pulled apart, allowing Dumornay space to guide it home.

It was a chastening evening for United, but what it did was double-down on the club's need to help nurture this upwards trajectory they've been on.

"We made have made history for Manchester United," Skinner said after the West Ham win at the weekend. "We are showing progression. Now we need to be aggressive in the window and bring in new players that help support the growth of the team."

He added he wants to strengthen defence, midfield and up front; so at least he's happy with the goalkeepers. But you can see why -- if they're to continue evolving, then the club simply has to back him. Though they're hoping to have Millie Turner back soon, they'll be without pregnant Celin Bizet for the long term and they need reinforcements for their paper-thin squad. We've seen some wonderful United performances already in the Champions League this season -- the way they played against PSG was admirable -- but their squad depth is too shallow to compete on multiple fronts. They've made history already in qualifying for the competition, but now's the time to back that up with further investment.

Skinner said pre-match he wanted Lyonnes to feel the "force that Man United are and will become." OL Lyonnes repelled that force with some ease. They have unashamed designs on winning the entire competition this year, searching for their ninth Champions League crown but their first since their rebrand in May. They've undergone a huge overhaul in the last seven months, but the values remain the same: anything less than a domestic-European double is unacceptable. Their depth would be the envy of most teams in the competition -- Kadidiatou Diani, Korbin Shrader, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Wendie Renard, Lily Yohannes and Ashley Lawrence all watched on from the bench as Lyonnes dominated that first half. And in truth, they barely let the match slip out of their grasp.

United now travel to Juventus next week still harbouring hopes of gatecrashing the top four, but a spot in the playoffs looks more likely. While for OL Lyonnes, this further reinforced their status as tournament favourites with one foot in the top four. Their squad was dotted with stars - those on the pitch, and on the bench -- showing the rest that's what it takes to barely miss a beat as you move between Europe and domestic duties, winning match after match.