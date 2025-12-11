UCL stats: Haaland's 55 nears Van Nistelrooy; Karl, Kounde set UCL records; Martinelli makes Arsenal history with 5

Open Extended Reactions

Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League saw leaders Arsenal continue their winning streak in the competition with a 3-0 win over Club Brugge. Liverpool put aside the noise around Mohamed Salah and beat Inter Milan at San Siro, while Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 2-1 at the Bernabeu. Chelsea lost out late away to Atalanta, while Barcelona and Atletico Madrid picked up narrow wins.

Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur racked up big wins, while PSG, Newcastle United and Borussia Dormund had to make do with draws. Juventus strolled to a 2-0 win over Pafos, but Serie A rivals Napoli lost out by the same scoreline away to Benfica.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of the mid-week stats from the UCL:

English clubs are 9-0-1 (W-D-L) against Spanish clubs this season, outscoring them 21-5; the lone Spanish win was by Barcelona over Newcastle (2-1).

Arsenal joined Manchester City (2023-24) and Liverpool (2021-22, 2024-25) as the only English clubs to begin their UCL campaign with six wins.

There have been only three U-16 players to feature in the UEFA Champions League - all of them have played for Arsenal - Jack Wilshere, Max Dowman, Marli Salmon.

12 of the 33 goals (36%) scored by U-18 players in UCL history have done so in 2025 alone.

At 17y-291d, Lennart Karl is the youngest player in UEFA Champions League history to score in three straight appearances.

Gabriel Martinelli is the first Arsenal player to score in 5 straight appearances in the UEFA Champions League, and first to do it in any UEFA competition since Thierry Henry in the UEFA Cup in 2000 (6).

RODRYGO SCORES HIS FIRST GOAL IN 32 MATCHES! THE DROUGHT IS OVER �� pic.twitter.com/7NbuHU5rAV - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 10, 2025

Rodrygo has 8 UCL goals against English opponents - tied for the most by any Brazilian (Rivaldo and Vinícius Júnior). This was also his fifth career goal against Manchester City, his most against any opponent.

This was Real Madrid's first loss after scoring first in a UEFA Champions League game since Feb. 26 2020... also at home against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola named an unchanged Man City starting XI for the fifth time this season - as many as the last seven seasons combined.

Vinícius Jr. has not scored in his last 12 games for Real Madrid, his longest streak without scoring since April-May (also 12). He last had a longer such streak in 2020-21 (25 games).

Erling Haaland scored his 55th UCL goal against Madrid, and is now one behind Ruud van Nistelrooy (56) for eighth in competition history.

Pep Guardiola now has seven away wins against Real Madrid in his career - the most all-time by any manager. Guardiola's three away wins against Real Madrid in the European Cup are also an all-time record.

Man City became only the seventh team in UCL history to defeat Real Madrid twice in an away game.

Two wins in eight games in all competitions for Xabi Alonso's men �� pic.twitter.com/4BcuvW1Lt4 - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 10, 2025

Dominik Szoboszlai's 88th-minute penalty was Liverpool's latest winner away from home in the UCL since Steven Gerrard scored a 93rd-minute winner from the spot in 2014 against Ludogorets. Liverpool's last two UCL penalties have been taken by players other than Mohamed Salah (Cody Gakpo scored in January 2025 vs PSV). Before that, the last 7 UCL PKs by the club were taken by Salah (scored 5).

Liverpool won an away UCL match for the first time without Mohamed Salah since 2009 (against Debrecen), which happened to be Jamie Carragher's last UCL match.

After playing 629 games for club and country, Joshua Kimmich scored the first own goal of his senior career.

Ansgar Knauff scored the first UCL goal at the Camp Nou since Oct. 2022, when Benjamin Pavard scored there for another German club (in a 3-0 win for Bayern Munich).

Barcelona had not defeated Eintracht Frankfurt in 2 prior meetings (1-1 D, 3-2 L in 2021-22 UEL quarterfinals), which meant their 2-1 win was their first over the Germans.

Jules Koundé is the first Barcelona defender in over 30 years to score a brace in a UEFA Champions League match, joining Ronald Koeman, who did so vs Spartak Moscow in March 1994. Koundé is also the first Barcelona player to score two headers in a UEFA Champions League match, and became the first defender in UCL history to score a game-tying and game-winning goal 3 minutes apart.

KOUNDE TWO GOALS IN THREE MINUTES! ASSISTS FOR RASHFORD AND LAMINE! pic.twitter.com/0GliGg5kOC - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 9, 2025

João Pedro scored his first UCL goal for Chelsea against Atalanta. He became the seventh Brazilian to score for Chelsea in the UCL, and has now scored in all 3 competitions he has played in since joining the club (PL, UCL, Club World Cup).

Charles De Ketelaere has scored six UCL goals for Atalanta - only Josip Ilicic (8) has scored more for the club in the competition.

Lautaro Martínez's made his 63rd UEFA Champions League appearance for Inter Milan, taking him ahead of Esteban Cambiasso (62), and now trailing only Javier Zanetti (97) for games played for the club in the competition.

Julián Álvarez scored his 11th UCL goal for Atlético Madrid - only Antoine Griezmann (39) has more UCL goals for the club.

Anthony Gordon scored his fifth UCL goal this season, becoming only the second Newcastle player to score 5+ goals in a single UCL season, joining Alan Shearer in 2002-03 (6).

Folarin Balogun is the first Monaco player to score in three straight UEFA Champions League appearances since Radamel Falcao in 2017. He's also the first U.S. international to score in three straight UEFA Champions League appearances.

Igor Paixão of Marseille has scored 6 UCL goals since the start of January. In this calendar year, only Raphinha (13) and Vinicius (8) have more UCL goals among Brazilian players

Mason Greenwood became only the sixth English player to record a multi-goal game in the UCL for a non-English club (Sutton, Kane, Gittens, Rashford, McManaman).

Guus Til scored back-to-back UCL goals for PSV after never finding the net in his first 21 matches in the competition

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.