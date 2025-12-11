FIFA Women's Top 50 World Rankings: April 2026

Below are the Women's Top 50 FIFA Rankings, released on April 21, 2026. Reigning Women's World Cup Champions Spain stay top, with the reigning Olympic Gold Medalists United States remaining in second. England and Germany swapped places at third and fourth, respectively. And with Japan's latest win against the United States, they moved up to fifth. Canada moved up to ninth and Mexico is now in the 27th spot.
Women's Top 50 FIFA Rankings:
1. Spain
2. USA
3. England
4. Germany
5. Japan
6. Brazil
7. France
8. Sweden
9. Canada
10. Netherlands
11. North Korea
12. Denmark
13. Norway
14. Italy
15. Australia
16. China
17. Iceland
18. Belgium
19. South Korea
20. Colombia
21. Portugal
22. Austria
23. Ireland
24. Scotland
25. Switzerland
26. Finland
27. Mexico
28. Poland
29. Russia
30. Argentina
31. Wales
32. Czechia
33. New Zealand
34. Serbia
35. Ukraine
36. Nigeria
37. Vietnam
38. Slovenia
39. Philippines
40. Chinese Taipei
41. Jamaica
42. Costa Rica
43. Venezuela
44. Chile
45. Paraguay
46. Northern Ireland
47. Hungary
48. Romania
49. Haiti
50. Thailand
Honorable Mentions
51. Türkiye
52. Slovakia
53. Uzbekistan
54. Belarus
55. Myanmar
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