          FIFA Women's Top 50 World Rankings: April 2026

          The FIFA Women's World Ranking started in 2003. Icon Sportswire
          • ESPN
          Dec 11, 2025, 03:37 PM

          Below are the Women's Top 50 FIFA Rankings, released on April 21, 2026. Reigning Women's World Cup Champions Spain stay top, with the reigning Olympic Gold Medalists United States remaining in second. England and Germany swapped places at third and fourth, respectively. And with Japan's latest win against the United States, they moved up to fifth. Canada moved up to ninth and Mexico is now in the 27th spot.

          Women's Top 50 FIFA Rankings:

          1. Spain

          2. USA

          3. England

          4. Germany

          5. Japan

          6. Brazil

          7. France

          8. Sweden

          9. Canada

          10. Netherlands

          11. North Korea

          12. Denmark

          13. Norway

          14. Italy

          15. Australia

          16. China

          17. Iceland

          18. Belgium

          19. South Korea

          20. Colombia

          21. Portugal

          22. Austria

          23. Ireland

          24. Scotland

          25. Switzerland

          26. Finland

          27. Mexico

          28. Poland

          29. Russia

          30. Argentina

          31. Wales

          32. Czechia

          33. New Zealand

          34. Serbia

          35. Ukraine

          36. Nigeria

          37. Vietnam

          38. Slovenia

          39. Philippines

          40. Chinese Taipei

          41. Jamaica

          42. Costa Rica

          43. Venezuela

          44. Chile

          45. Paraguay

          46. Northern Ireland

          47. Hungary

          48. Romania

          49. Haiti

          50. Thailand

          Honorable Mentions

          51. Türkiye

          52. Slovakia

          53. Uzbekistan

          54. Belarus

          55. Myanmar

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