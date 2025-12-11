FIFA Women's Top 50 World Rankings: April 2026

Open Extended Reactions

Below are the Women's Top 50 FIFA Rankings, released on April 21, 2026. Reigning Women's World Cup Champions Spain stay top, with the reigning Olympic Gold Medalists United States remaining in second. England and Germany swapped places at third and fourth, respectively. And with Japan's latest win against the United States, they moved up to fifth. Canada moved up to ninth and Mexico is now in the 27th spot.

Women's Top 50 FIFA Rankings:

1. Spain

2. USA

3. England

4. Germany

5. Japan

6. Brazil

7. France

8. Sweden

9. Canada

10. Netherlands

11. North Korea

12. Denmark

13. Norway

14. Italy

15. Australia

16. China

17. Iceland

18. Belgium

19. South Korea

20. Colombia

21. Portugal

22. Austria

23. Ireland

24. Scotland

25. Switzerland

26. Finland

27. Mexico

28. Poland

29. Russia

30. Argentina

31. Wales

32. Czechia

33. New Zealand

34. Serbia

35. Ukraine

36. Nigeria

37. Vietnam

38. Slovenia

39. Philippines

40. Chinese Taipei

41. Jamaica

42. Costa Rica

43. Venezuela

44. Chile

45. Paraguay

46. Northern Ireland

47. Hungary

48. Romania

49. Haiti

50. Thailand

Honorable Mentions

51. Türkiye

52. Slovakia

53. Uzbekistan

54. Belarus

55. Myanmar

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