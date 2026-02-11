Thomas Frank sacked by Tottenham after dismal Premier League run

Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Frank has been sacked by Tottenham. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Thomas Frank has been sacked as Tottenham Hotspur head coach.

The 52-year-old leaves his post after eight months in charge with Spurs lying 16th in the Premier League following Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat to Newcastle United.

Frank faced chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" from Spurs fans who also sang the name of former manager Mauricio Pochettino as they slipped to an 11th league defeat of the campaign.

"The club has taken the decision to make a change in the Men's Head Coach position and Thomas Frank will leave today," Spurs said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and support needed to build for the future together.

"However, results and performances have led the board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary.

"Throughout his time at the club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future."

Sources say the club have yet to decide on a replacement but an interim appointment is considered more likely.

Chief executive Vinai Venkatesham is expected to make a statement later on Wednesday.