Mason Greenwood: What's the latest at Marseille, and will he go to the World Cup?

As a youngster, Mason Greenwood had the world at his feet -- impressing for Manchester United and England after breaking through the ranks as a teenager.

Now 24, Greenwood is rebuilding his career at Marseille following serious off-field controversy.

The forward has been in incredible form in France -- in a World Cup year no less -- but his future is still far from clear.

ESPN rounds up all the latest on Greenwood's career.

How did Greenwood end up at Marseille?

Greenwood had a spell on loan at Getafe before joining Marseille. Ricardo Larreina/Europa Press via Getty Images

After a sparkling start to his Manchester United career -- scoring 32 goals for the club by the time he turned 20 -- Greenwood was suspended in January 2022 after being arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, assault and coercive behaviour.

The criminal charges were dropped in February 2023 after the Crown Prosecution Service said key witnesses withdrew their involvement and new material came to light that meant "there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction."

United then started their own investigation and by August said there was a "mutual" agreement for him to leave the club. By the end of that transfer window, Greenwood was sent on loan to Getafe.

Greenwood impressed in LaLiga, with eight goals in 33 appearances. That was enough for Marseille to come calling, with sources telling ESPN that the permanent deal was worth £26.7 million ($35m) and includes a substantial clause for United should the Englishman move on again.

How is it going in France?

Greenwood scored 21 goals in Ligue 1 last season and is already in double figures in 2025-26. Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

No doubt about it, Greenwood has been one of the top forwards in Europe over the past two seasons.

After finishing joint-top of the scoring charts last year with eventual Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, Greenwood is out on his own this season with 12 goals.

His goal against Angers on Jan. 18 helped Marseille keep track with Lens and Paris Saint-Germain while also continuing his own hot streak -- scoring nine times in his last seven appearances in all competitions. He netted a hat trick in the 9-0 demoliton of Bayeux on Jan. 13.

Such is his form, manager Roberto de Zerbi has high hopes for his future.

"I don't see any other players in Europe at the same level," he said in December. "He has the potential to win the Ballon d'Or."

Will he earn an England recall?

Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden were withdrawn from an England squad for breaking Covid guidelines in 2020. Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images

Greenwood played for virtually every age group in youth internationals for England, and debuted for the senior squad in a 1-0 away win over Iceland on Sept. 5, 2020. Two days later, however, he and Phil Foden were withdrawn from the squad after breaking Covid quarantine guidelines. Gareth Southgate insisted Greenwood was still in his plans a year later, before the arrest and United suspension rocked his career.

There has not been a call-up since -- though Greenwood is still keeping his options open despite obtaining a Jamaica passport to represent the nation of his grandparents. England boss Thomas Tuchel, however, denied he was on England's radar in September 2025.

"I have not spoken to him until now," Tuchel said. "I have not spoken to him or his camp.

"My understanding was that he tries to play for Jamaica so we didn't give it another thought. He is not in our thoughts for our team."

But could he still go to the World Cup?

Greenwood leaves court in 2022. LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Technically, yes, given Jamaica can still qualify -- if they win intercontinental playoff games against New Caledonia, and then DR Congo, in March.

Greenwood, however, has not yet completed the requisite change of association form to change his allegiance to Jamaica, and did not accept a call-up for the final qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago and Bermuda in September.

Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) president Michael Ricketts told The Athletic in November he still hopes Greenwood will represent the Reggae Boyz before the World Cup as he was "excited to get his documentation sorted out."

Some of the Jamaica players, however, seem less keen.

"[The JFF] are obsessed with names and trying to recruit more players," Isaac Hayden, formerly of Arsenal and Newcastle and now at QPR, told The Athletic.

"The quality of the player, his numbers, what he is producing, is of the highest level. But it comes down to principle and integrity. If players can just rock up because of a World Cup, it would make the whole thing a farce. That would say a lot about the player, and the organisation for allowing that to happen."

Charlton defender Amari'i Bell said Greenwood -- or any other player -- joining up late would be "controversial."

Could he return to the Premier League?

Greenwood was a starlet at Manchester United before his suspension and departure. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

While his form in Ligue 1 would usually make him a top priority for any of the Premier League's leading sides -- his off-field past in England makes a move back to these shores incredibly unlikely.

A transfer to a bigger club in Europe should not be discounted, however, given he has already represented Getafe in LaLiga.

