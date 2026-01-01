Man United transfers: Latest news, reports and ESPN analysis on January signings, exits

Mark Ogden reacts to Manchester United's 1-0 win vs. Newcastle in the Premier League. (1:30)

The winter transfer window is open and ESPN has you covered for all the latest Manchester United news and information from our dedicated team of reporters.

Will Ruben Amorim go shopping to improve his team in a bid for European football? Who could be heading for the exit door?

Keep up to date on all transfer news below.

Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

Dec. 29, 2025

Ruben Amorim has said Manchester United won't make a January signing unless there is "common ground" with director of football Jason Wilcox about which players can improve the squad.

United look to have missed out on a deal for Antoine Semenyo with Manchester City ahead in the race to sign the Bournemouth winger.

There have been links with other players, particularly central midfielders.

Amorim has admitted that he isn't always on the same page as Wilcox when it comes to potential new additions.

And he insists players won't arrive in January unless they get the sign-off from both the coaching staff and the board.

Richard Martin-Roberts - CameraSport via Getty Images

Dec. 29, 2025

Manchester City are in advanced talks to sign Antoine Semenyo, sources have told ESPN.

City are hoping to wrap up a deal for the Bournemouth winger early in the January window, which opens on Thursday.

The forward has also been the subject of interest from Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal, but sources have told ESPN that City are leading in the race for his signature. -- Rob Dawson

Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

Dec 26, 2025

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has said his club needs to have certainty when making transfer decisions, and that they "cannot make the same mistakes."

"I think we can improve [our depth]. Of course, we have space to have more players, but I think the important thing in our club, is that we have a plan," Amorim said to Sky Sports.

"My thinking for the club, and [what] I think is the thinking of the board -- [is] that we cannot do the same mistakes that we did in the past. And we need to survive these moments, because we have players coming from international, and from injury."

James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Dec 25, 2025

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has insisted Kobbie Mainoo represents the future of the club but may have to wait for his chance to prove it.

Nevertheless, Amorim said Mainoo could only leave in January if a replacement is found.

"He just needs to wait for his chance and everything can change in football in two days," Amorim said.

He added: "Even with a full squad we are shorter [in terms of players] for something that can happen here so it's going to be hard for someone to leave the club if we don't get a substitution."

(Photo by Nicola Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Dec 23, 2025

Manchester United are set to delay any decision on Joshua Zirkzee's future until later in the January window, sources have told ESPN, with Ruben Amorim's squad stretched due to injuries and Africa Cup of Nations departures.

Zirkzee, who has struggled for consistent game time so far this season, is the subject of interest from West Ham and Roma, among others.

AC Milan also looked at the Dutchman before they turned their attention to West Ham's German striker Niclas Füllkrug.

Zirkzee -- valued at around £30.5 million ($47m) by United -- will explore any offers which arrive in January.

United, however, are concerned that the squad is already thin and have stressed to Zirkzee and his representatives that he remains a key part of Amorim's squad, if not always the starting XI. -- Rob Dawson

Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Dec 23, 2025

Manchester City are pushing ahead with a move for Antoine Semenyo, sources have told ESPN, after positive talks with the Bournemouth winger.

Semenyo is set to leave the Vitality Stadium in January with a number of Premier League clubs ready to trigger his £65 million release clause.

Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have all registered interest in the 25-year-old.

City, however, believe they are well-placed to win the race and are pushing ahead with their discussions with the Ghana international's representatives. -- Rob Dawson

Dec 22, 2025

Manchester United's main priority is a central midfielder -- but as that likely won't be an option to the summer, Antoine Semenyo remains an intriguing prospect.

"The issue United have is that Wharton and Anderson aren't going to be available until the summer so that will have to be pushed back," ESPN's Rob Dawson said on The Football Reporters podcast.

"They could treat Semenyo as a market opportunity -- he is the type of player they feel could benefit the squad in the long term. But United fans might look at it and think it's best to spend £65m elsewhere." -- Rob Dawson

Dec 21, 2025

Ruben Amorim said he's expecting Bruno Fernandes to be out for a "while" after picking up an injury during Manchester United's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Fernandes appeared to pull up holding his hamstring at the end of the first half at Villa Park.

Dec. 17, 2025

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has said he would like to play in Spain or Italy once he leaves England.

"I would like to try the Spanish league because I've never played in Spain," he said. "I would like to play for one of the clubs in Italy that competes for big aims like the league title, especially because I really enjoyed living in Italy."

Dec. 17, 2025

Manchester City are monitoring the situation of Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window, sources have told ESPN, but believe they could face competition for his signature from a host of Premier League rivals, including Manchester United.

Club bosses at City believe Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal are also in a queue to trigger a £65 million ($86m) clause. -- Rob Dawson

Bruno Fernandes has claimed Manchester United "wanted" him to go in the summer. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Dec. 16, 2025

Bruno Fernandes has claimed Manchester United "wanted me to go" when Al Hilal made a big-money bid to sign him in the summer.

The interview comes two months after club captain Fernandes told ESPN both Ruben Amorim and Manchester United wanted him to stay.

Dec. 15, 2025

United are hoping to follow up the £200 million investment in their forward line in the summer with a similar outlay on at least one central midfielder and a couple of wing backs.

Until they get a chance to open the checkbook -- possibly in January but more likely next summer -- Amorim is left to work with a lopsided group. -- Rob Dawson

Getty

Dec. 11, 2025

Manchester United have no interest in signing Sergio Ramos, sources have told ESPN, as the former Spain international looks for his next club.

The 39-year-old left Monterrey this month following the expiry of his contract.

He has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, but sources have told ESPN that United are not exploring a deal and no talks have taken place. -- Rob Dawson

Adam Wharton has yet to be given opportunities by Thomas Tuchel. Harry Murphy - Danehouse/Getty Images

Nov. 26. 2025

Manchester United will look to bolster their options at wing-back next summer, sources have told ESPN, alongside their pursuit of a central midfielder.

United are assessing their options to strengthen their midfield. Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba are all among the names in the frame.

Work has also been done to assess Wolves pair João Gomes and André, as well as Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller and Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher. -- Rob Dawson

Christopher Nkunku has fallen out of favour at Chelsea. Nicola Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Nov. 18, 2025

Manchester United turned down Chelsea's offer of including Romeo Lavia or Christopher Nkunku as part of the deal that saw Alejandro Garnacho head to Stamford Bridge this summer, sources have told ESPN.

Garnacho, 21, signed for Chelsea in a £40 million ($52.62m) deal on Aug. 30 after falling out of favour under United head coach Ruben Amorim.

United spent £225m on new signings this summer, adding forwards Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko to Amorim's squad before completing a deadline day move for goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

But sources have told ESPN that despite an acknowledgement that they need midfield reinforcements, United rejected Chelsea's offer of including Lavia as part of the Garnacho transfer due to concerns over the Belgian's fitness record. -- Mark Ogden

Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

Nov. 17, 2025

Expiring contracts of high earners Casemiro, Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho, plus a confidence that Marcus Rashford's £325,000-a-week salary will be removed by a permanent move to Barcelona or elsewhere has given United the opportunity make huge savings on player cost,

Sources have told ESPN that the club are approaching the January window with caution and would prefer to do the bulk of their transfer business next summer.

However, sources have told ESPN that nothing has been ruled out. -- Rob Dawson, Mark Ogden