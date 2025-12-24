Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United's search for the ideal midfield partner to play alongside Bruno Fernandes is a long-standing issue yet to be properly addressed. With Manuel Ugarte struggling to secure a foothold in the team, Kobbie Mainoo out of favor and the injury-prone Casemiro now 33 years old, the need for another option in the center of Ruben Amorim's midfield is more pressing than ever.

Fernandes' recent comments about a future transfer suggest that United may even have two midfield roles to fill soon. As such, they have been linked with a huge number of players in recent months, with sources telling ESPN's Rob Dawson in November that at least seven midfielders were under consideration. The various profiles of these options vary between pure distributors, connective passers, ball-winners, box-to-box No. 8s, and attack-minded creators.

Here, we assess how each may fit into arguably the most demanding role in United's 3-4-2-1 setup.

*Market value taken from Transfermarkt.

Age: 21

Team: Crystal Palace

Market value: £55 million

Just 18 months from making his debut, Wharton is now undoubtedly one of the Premier League's most accomplished distributors of the ball. He constantly asks to receive it and is trusted not to lose possession under pressure. Then, once in control, his pass selection is outstanding: he can hit 35-yard switches with precision, incisive line-breaks through pressure, or well-weighted deliveries played into a teammate's stride.

The quality of Wharton's left foot is one standout feature, though it's also his vision and ability to "map" the play around him that is key, as they allow him to move the ball at tempo with ease and fluidity.

Wharton has also shown he is comfortable in a high-intensity style of football. Under Oliver Glasner at Palace, the England midfielder has performed in an energetic, vertical scheme, where demands on speed of thought and defensive reactions are higher. Though he was impressive last season, he has lifted his key-pass output by roughly 10% this year, while still maintaining accuracy and pass variation. Crucially, the distribution isn't location-specific either and he is as reliable starting attacks from deep as he is contributing in the final third.

While Wharton is more of a strategic and creative force than the all-purpose presence that would be a natural complement to Fernandes, his passing and creative qualities are of such a high standard that he should be one of United's top options. Conceptually he might be the exact fit for Amorim's system, his composure and decision-making are of the type that big clubs often build around. Though his contract only expires in 2029, which means a hefty fee of around £100 million may be required.

Age: 23

Team: Nottingham Forest

Market value: £55 million

Since moving from Newcastle United to Nottingham Forest for around £35 million in July 2024, Anderson has been used to great effect as a box-to-box No. 8 or a deeper midfielder in a double pivot. Regardless of the tactical nuances, Andersson can knit play together, dictate the tempo, defend, close down opponents, and construct moves with quality and precision in the final third without slowing down momentum.

He has enough craft to link play and create in the opposing half, while also maintaining enough legs to cover and defend in a frantic game. In possession, he will often take charge of the ball, shift away from pressure and carry it forward -- as shown by his 8+ progressive passes per 90 minutes, which come at a respectable 75% completion rate -- but he still puts in the effort to regain it when lost (eight defensive duels per 90, four+ interceptions.)

In Amorim's midfield two, Anderson could press, cover ground and still play the connective pass that links the buildup to the attacking line, all without unbalancing the structure. So, in that regard, he is arguably the best single option for United if the remit is a complete skillset.

Age: 21

Team: Brighton & Hove Albion

Market value: £55 million

A proven Premier League performer, Baleba's projected ceiling is clearly baked into Brighton's desire to bring in a fee upward of £100 million for him. Fundamentally a defensive midfielder, the Cameroon international bases his game on excellent tactical awareness rather than pure disruption. He reads developing situations early, screens intelligently, tracks runners diligently, and plugs midfield gaps without losing discipline in his positional play.

Baleba largely profiles as a like-for-like replacement for Casemiro, albeit without the Brazilian's instinct for late runs onto the attacking box and mid-distance goal threat. On the ball, there is still room for improvement and his average of 35 passes per 90 minutes is modest -- but not outrageously low for a ball-winning midfielder -- and supports the view that he prioritizes safety over progression and sophisticated construction. That said, his defensive output has sharpened further this season, climbing to close to eight defensive duels per 90, a 15% increase from last season.

One slightly underappreciated aspect of Baleba's game is his aerial efficiency. Despite measuring just 5-foot-10, he wins 58% of his aerial duels, which suggests he executes them with excellent timing, balance and anticipation. If United's plan is to sign a stabilizing midfielder with high reach to slot in alongside a more creative partner, Baleba is a valid candidate.

Age: 24

Team: VfB Stuttgart

Market value: £40 million

The left-footed Germany international is one of the German Bundesliga's most clear-cut deep-lying playmakers. Stiller sees a lot of the ball -- averaging around 67 passes per 90 minutes -- though it's the intent and distribution quality rather than the volume that stands out. He consistently hits an impressive 10-11 progressive passes per 90, at roughly 80% accuracy, setting Stuttgart's rhythm with measured circulation and well-timed line-breaking passes. He reads pressure early, positions himself extremely well and often performs the release pass when the first phase gets clogged.

However, his passing output does need some context: Stiller thrives alongside a dynamic, ball-winner who sweeps up and allows him to focus on playmaking. While United would gain controlled ball-progression, playmaking and balance with Stiller as a left-sided pivot, there might be issues around his mobility.

He engages in relatively few duels for a deep midfielder (3.8 per 90), suggesting that he does need a robust, all-action partner -- which some might say is also missing at Man United -- alongside him to handle the more defensive side of things.

Age: 25

Team: Atlético Madrid

Market value: £30 million

If there is only to be one midfield addition, Gallagher feels more "nice to have" than "must-have" for United. Sure, the former Chelsea player brings good experience for a 25-year-old -- plus brilliant attacking quality and versatility -- but he doesn't strictly answer Amorim's immediate needs.

There's no obvious starting spot for his preferred role as a roaming No. 8 or a No. 10 (even though Amorim plays two of them). Using him as the midfield runner next to Fernandes could work, though it would slightly unbalance the side defensively as well as reducing what he does best in and around the box.

Though Gallagher has only made a handful of LaLiga starts for Atlético Madrid this season, which does indicate a move is on the cards, United is not an obvious destination.

Age: Both 24

Team: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Market value: £25 million (André); £35 million (Gomes)

While it may seem odd that two central midfielders in a side rooted to the bottom of the Premier League are being discussed for a transfer to Manchester United, the Brazilian pair do bring some alluring features to the table.

André is predominantly responsible for keeping the team's structure together and plays close to his center backs; offering early passing options, he is often the first port of call to receive the ball under pressure. His game is about angles, vision, and reliability rather than outright dynamism as he attempts to attract the first pressure from an opponent before moving the ball on. He doesn't really roam or impose himself physically across large areas as he's mainly there to stabilize the midfield.

Gomes, on the other hand, provides energy, range and engages in duels at a higher rate (9.7 vs. 6.7 per 90 minutes) and higher up the pitch. He chases second balls, closes down space aggressively and repeatedly turns regains of possession into forward momentum. Compared to André, Gomes is more comfortable operating in stretched games as his skills are more about carries and sudden bursts of acceleration. The trade-off is that he's less of a tempo-setter and won't consistently dictate the rhythm from deep.

André lowers volatility; Gomes raises intensity. André secures the defensive structure; Gomes pushes play forward and constantly closes down opponents. For United, André could work as a deep point of reference, whereas Gomes would inject energy and pressure on the ball. Though the optimal scenario would be to sign a player who wraps the pair into one.

Age: 22

Club: Bournemouth

Market value: £30 million

Though Scott is a top prospect in the making, it's hard to envisage the 22-year-old arriving at Old Trafford to solve every problem in January. However, given his technical qualities, ability to navigate tight spots and glide past opponents, as well as play with a positive mindset, the reported interest does make sense.

Scott is more of a "receive and connect" kind of midfielder than a pure possession-heavy playmaker; his progressive carrying (1.95 per 90) and successful take-on (0.92 per 90) stats suggest he likes to advance play whatever the setting. But while his on-ball traits are first to catch the eye, there's also a fair bit of tenacity to Scott's game. He's slightly behind the other names above on successful defensive duels (55%), though his defensive work is most certainly heading in the right direction and there's no questioning his attitude as he's prepared to take on responsibility, press and wanting the ball for the next action.

Scott's defensive numbers are solid rather than breathtaking, while his passing is more on the functional side than it is dominating. Big-name clubs are surely set to fight for his signature in the future, but recent rumors of a high-profile move to Old Trafford this month might be premature and Amorim has better options to choose from. His Bournemouth teammate, United States star Tyler Adams, was also linked before he recently suffered a knee ligament injury.