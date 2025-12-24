Bonmatí: Leg break gives time to relax for first time in five years (1:21)

Aitana Bonmatí said that breaking her leg is giving her the chance to relax for the first time in five years after topping ESPN FC Women's Rank for the third time in a row.

Bonmatí, 27, finished ahead of club teammate Alexia Putellas and Arsenal's Mariona Caldentey after winning a domestic treble with Barcelona and reaching the finals of the Champions League and Euro 2025, adding to her victories in 2023 and 2024.

However, another brilliant year with Barça and Spain ended in disappointment last month when the three-time Ballon d'Or winner broke her leg in training ahead of La Roja's UEFA Nations League final against Germany, ruling her out for five months.

"It's the first tough injury I have had in my career," she told ESPN. "I maybe had little injuries, one month, one month and a half, but never four or five months with a surgery.

"It's the first time I'm in this situation. But I am taking it positively. I am taking this moment to relax, to think about myself and to be calm."

Bonmatí has barely missed a game on the football calendar in recent years, with both Barça and Spain going deep in every competition they take part in.

Barça have reached the last five Champions League finals, while Spain won the World Cup in 2023, were runners up at Euro 2025 this past summer and won the Nations League in both 2024 and 2025.

"The last five years have been great, but also tough, both things," Bonmatí added.

"Because looking back now, it's been so many years at the top level, without hardly any rest, playing almost everything which, in addition to a lot of victories and great moments, brings with it significant wear and tear.

"I think this injury can help me relax in a way I have not in recent years. It's another goal for me, a different goal than winning trophies or something like that. It's about recovering well and coming back better than I was."

If everything goes to plan, Bonmatí should return to training some time in April and, with the Champions League final not due to take place until the end of May, she could yet play an important role in how Barça's season finishes as they look to avenge last year's final defeat to Arsenal.

"Right now, I'm only focused on my recovery," she said. "My goal is to be back before the end of the season and I think it's possible because I don't have the worst injury I can."

Aitana Bonmatí won the Ballon d'Or and FIFA The Best Player of Year each for the third straight time. Getty Images

ESPN's recognition of Bonmatí as the best women's player in the world once again comes after another period full of individual awards for the midfielder.

She also became the first woman to claim the Ballon d'Or for a third time and earlier this month won FIFA's The Best for the third successive year as well.

"It's the third time that I have this trophy in a row, so I'm grateful to ESPN," Bonmatí said.

"The last three years have been great for me. They have been tough and intense, but also hugely gratifying, so I am really grateful for all the prizes I am receiving.

"I will keep them forever and never forget these wonderful years. I am grateful to all the people who have trusted in me."