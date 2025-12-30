Man United's 2025: Best moment, worst signing, goal of the year - and will 2026 be better?

Rob Dawson explains why Manchester United could be tempted to try to sign Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo in the January transfer window. (2:04)

It has been another year to forget for Manchester United; the highs have been fleeting and at times the lows have been extreme.

On and off the field questions continue to be raised about the state of the club and heading into 2026, while many still retain hope of future success, there is still plenty of work to do before the club is challenging at the very top again.

Here, ESPN looks back on 2025.

Best moment

Maguire, who scored the winner against Liverpool on Sunday, is a doubt alongside Mason Mount. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The major success on the field was undoubtedly reaching Europa League final, though ultimately United ended up losing to a similarly dysfunctional Tottenham Hotspur.

Brennan Johnson's first-half goal was enough to end the north London club;s 17-year-wait for a trophy back in May. It was meant to be a building block for United to work upon but ultimately an underwhelming performance resulted in defeat. In terms of highs, fans will always go to games against rivals.

Harry Maguire's header against Liverpool back in October sealed a 1-2 victory for United, their first at Anfield in 10 years. It continued the incredible redemption arc for Maguire, going from one of the most criticised players in the Premier League to a shining example of perseverance.

Worst moment

There's plenty of choice, that's for sure. However, if one game or moment summed the current state of United up then it was the Carabao Cup second round defeat to Grimsby.

Grimsby, of England's fourth-tier, won a dramatic shootout 12-11 at the 9,000-capacity Blundell Park, with Bryan Mbeumo missing the decisive penalty. United needed late goals by Mbeumo and Maguire just to salvage a 2-2 draw in normal time, having trailed 2-0 at halftime. It is now etched in the annuls of United history as one of their most embarrassing defeats ever.

Reflecting on the defeat, Amorim was damning: "I think this is a little bit the limit. I think something has to change." Whether that much has truly changed is still subject for debate. The game also birthed a meme that Amorim might never escape. TV cameras cut to the United bench to show Amorim running through tactical changes using a little magnetic board on his lap in the pouring down rain. Just two weeks into a new season, filled with much hope, United were once again at rock bottom.

Key signing

Mbuemo (£70 million, $94.5m) has very much looked the part since joining the club, providing United with instant impact. After being frustrated by several attacking players in recent years, Mbuemo's ability to link the attack together and provide United with cut and thrust has been well received. Mbeumo is still only 26-years-old too so there is still plenty to come from him in the future as United look to build a competitive squad once again.

A mention for Senne Lammens (€21m, $27m) is necessary too. The Belgian goalkeeper looks to have a bright future and has brought about a calming presence to the United defence. He has even drawn praise from Sir Alex Ferguson for his early performances between the sticks.

Transfer to forget

In terms of signings United can actually be proud of their recruitment. Mbeumo, Cunha, Sesko and Lammens have all shown encouraging signs, as has last winter's arrival Patrick Dorgu in recent weeks.

It's the exits that you might perhaps look to as they cut their losses on high profile signings that arrived for major money. While it's good shift players off the books, it's also a reminder of how dismal the transfer strategy has been at United in recent years -- especially under Erik ten Hag. The summer of 2025 saw several of Ten Hag's signings shipped out and at a significant loss.

Rasmus Højlund joined United in £64m deal from Atalanta back in 2023 but is now out on loan at Napoli that includes an obligation to make the move permanent for €44m.

André Onana cost £43.8m from Inter Milan in 2023 but is also out on loan, with Trabzonspor in Turkey. Perhaps there is no bigger failure than the handling of Antony however. The Brazilian arrived for an eye-popping €95m, plus a potential €5m in add-ons, but failed to consistently impress and fell down the pecking order at United.

After an initial loan with Real Betis he joined them permanently in the summer, as a deadline-day switch for up to €25m was sealed. It's another astonishing loss for United and the biggest of several they made on players that never looked like working out.

Goal of the year contenders

Despite the disappointing year there is still plenty to pick from when talking about United's best goal of the year.

Will 2026 be better?

Well, it can't get much worse than 2025!

But seriously, there have been some encouraging signs for United, on and off the pitch, recently that hint at a much better year.

Amorim's new signings have all hit the ground running and his side sit sixth in a congested table with a realistic shot at Europe, which has to be the big goal for the rest of the league campaign.

More transfers could help United take another step forward in the summer -- when central midfield will almost certainly be strengthened with a marquee signing -- while Amorim has also shown development in his coaching.

Having been incredible stubborn with his 3-4-2-1 system for so long, Amorim reverted to a 4-3-2-1 against Newcastle and immediately found success, winning 1-0 thanks to a goal from stand-in winger Dorgu.

More of that tactical flexibility, coupled with new signings, and there are reasons to be cheerful for United fans. They may be some way off a title charge, and some may argue sixth is exactly par with the money spent and the players available, but the green shoots of recovery are there.