Marseille midfielder Darryl Bakola is attracting interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea, while RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has caught the eye of Manchester United. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

- Real Madrid's Endrick completes loan move to Lyon

- Sources: City making progress on Semenyo move

- NWSL OK's 'Rodman rule' even as union objects

Darryl Bakola made his Champions League debut for Marseille in last month's 2-1 win over Newcastle United. Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

- Arsenal and Chelsea are among the clubs keen on signing Marseille midfielder Darryl Bakola, according to Footmercato. Newcastle United, VfB Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring the 18-year-old's development, following his impressive recent displays in France. Bakola may well leave Marseille next month if he turns down the club's contract extension offer. His current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2027.

- Manchester United are "keeping track" of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande after missing out on Antoine Semenyo, talkSPORT reports. The 19-year-old has been one of the stand-out performers in the Bundesliga this season, with eight goal involvements in 14 matches to date. Diomande could be available for around £87 million this winter, were United to turn their interest into a concrete bid. The Ivory Coast international is currently at AFCON, due to return to his club at the end of January. He is under contract at Leipzig until June 2030, having arrived in Germany earlier this year.

- Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Marc Guéhi after Barcelona "cooled" their interest in the defender, according to Mundo Deportivo. The club's reluctance to join a bidding war, primarily due to the financial implications of any future deal, could prompt the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to intensify their efforts to sign Guéhi. The Crystal Palace captain wants his future resolved as early as possible -- with a January switch still very much on the cards. Barça, meanwhile, are now expected to turn their attention to the likes of Alessandro Bastoni and Josko Gvardiol.

- AFC Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi is wanted by both Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, TEAMtalk reports. The 28-year-old has informed the Cherries of his desire to move on in 2026, whether that be in January or next summer. Senesi has already entered into talks with multiple clubs over a future move - after rejecting several contract offers from his current employer. As such, Bournemouth have sounded out potential replacements, with Manchester City's Nathan Aké reportedly on their centre-back shortlist.

- Manchester City forward Claudio Echeverri has agreed to go out on loan to Girona until the end of the season, Fabrizio Romano reports. The Argentina youth international's previous loan stint, at Bayer Leverkusen, was cut short by the Bundesliga club after he failed to make the required impact. He will remain at Girona until June, as no permanent transfer clause has been inserted into the deal at this stage.

play 1:54 How close is Antoine Semenyo to joining Manchester City? Julien Laurens gives an update on Manchester City's rumoured move for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo.

- Arsenal are keen on signing AC Milan left-back Davide Bartesaghi. The Italy Under-21 international recently signed a new deal with Milan until June 2030. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Bayern Munich and Dayot Upamecano have "virtually agreed" all aspects of a contract extension, with just the release clause proving to be a sticking point. Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are prepared to offer him what he wants, should the Bayern extension not be finalized. (Footmercato)

- Angers playmaker Himad Abdelli is a prime target for Marseille and Lyon. The Algeria international is set to become a free agent next summer, opening the door to a potential cut-price transfer in January. (Footmercato)

- Newcastle United are one of several Premier League sides monitoring Ajax centre-back Youri Baas. Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old. (TEAMtalk)

- Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has a long list of admirers, including Roma, Lyon and Paris FC, who have all been informed of the conditions of any future transfer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Holstein Kiel are showing "concrete interest" in Hamburger midfielder Jonas Meffert. (Sky Germany)

- Minnesota United are close to completing a deal to acquire Charlotte FC goalkeeper Drake Callender. (Tom Bogert)

- Lazio are monitoring Borussia Mönchengladbach left-back Luca Netz. (Nicolo Schira)

- Rangers have enquired about the availability of Wrexham forward Josh Windass. The Scottish club would like to re-sign him on loan in January. (Ben Jacobs)

- Inter Miami are pushing to sign Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, who is open to playing in the MLS. (Ekrem Konur)