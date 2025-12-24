Chelsea's Estêvão, Liam Delap fit for Aston Villa clash

Open Extended Reactions

Enzo Maresca has confirmed Liam Delap and Estêvão are available for Chelsea's Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Saturday.

Delap has been sidelined with a shoulder problem since Dec. 6 sustained in Chelsea's 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.

Estêvão missed Chelsea's last two matches due to a muscular problem but Maresca said on Wednesday that the pair would be ready to face Villa at Stamford Bridge.

"We didn't know exactly for how long he [Delap] needs to be out, but he's available for Saturday, he's available also Estêvão, so very happy for both," Maresca said.

Maresca also revealed Cole Palmer is now capable of playing a full match as he looks to overcome a nagging groin problem.

"I think he's ready for 90 minutes," Maresca said.

"The progression for a player is 45, one hour, 70. He already played one hour against Everton. He played more than 70 against Newcastle. I think the progression is there."