        <
        >

          Chelsea's Estêvão, Liam Delap fit for Aston Villa clash

          play
          Newcastle draw leaves Maresca's future in doubt (0:58)

          James Olley analyzes Enzo Maresca's future with Chelsea after drawing 2-2 with Newcastle. (0:58)

          Enzo Maresca has confirmed Liam Delap and Estêvão are available for Chelsea's Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Saturday.

          Delap has been sidelined with a shoulder problem since Dec. 6 sustained in Chelsea's 0-0 draw at Bournemouth.

          Estêvão missed Chelsea's last two matches due to a muscular problem but Maresca said on Wednesday that the pair would be ready to face Villa at Stamford Bridge.

          "We didn't know exactly for how long he [Delap] needs to be out, but he's available for Saturday, he's available also Estêvão, so very happy for both," Maresca said.

          Maresca also revealed Cole Palmer is now capable of playing a full match as he looks to overcome a nagging groin problem.

          - Chelsea using Strasbourg as a farm team: New Premier League blueprint?
          - Transfer window preview: What do Europe's big clubs need?
          - AFCON 2025: How many players from your Premier League team are going?

          "I think he's ready for 90 minutes," Maresca said.

          "The progression for a player is 45, one hour, 70. He already played one hour against Everton. He played more than 70 against Newcastle. I think the progression is there."