Man United's Ruben Amorim refuses to put timescale on Bruno Fernandes injury

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim does not believe Bruno Fernandes' injury will keep him out for very long but declined to put a timescale on his absence.

The Portugal international sustained a soft tissue injury in Sunday's defeat by Aston Villa, after which Amorim said he feared his captain would be out for "a while."

However, ahead of the Boxing Day game against Newcastle United, Amorim softened his view on the extent of Fernandes' injury and also that of the calf problem sustained by Kobbie Mainoo who missed the Villa game.

"Not for this game," he said on the prospect of either being available.

"They are recovering. I don't think that is going to take a lot of time. I think Kobbie will return faster than Bruno."

Asked for a timescale on Fernandes' absence, Amorim added: "I don't want to say, I have an idea but let's see."