Arsenal vs. Brighton: Mikel Arteta 'hacked off' by Declan Rice's red card

Frank Lebouef reacts to Arsenal's Carabao Cup win over Crystal Palace that keeps them in contention for four trophies this season. (1:26)

Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta has revealed he was "hacked off" by Arsenal's draw with Brighton & Hove Albion last season but hailed his side's improved disciplinary record this term.

Declan Rice was sent off as Arsenal were held 1-1 at Emirates Stadium last August with Arteta's side going on to receive six red cards over the course of the Premier League campaign; at least three more than any other side.

Rice received a second yellow card for nudging the ball away from Joël Veltman as he prepared to take a free-kick and the following month, Leandro Trossard was dismissed at Manchester City for kicking the ball into the stands.

Match officials spent the early part of the season trying to clamp down on timewasting around restarts before the rules appeared to be relaxed.

Declan Rice was sent off against Brighton last August. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)

Ahead of Brighton's return to Emirates Stadium on Saturday, Arteta said: "I remember very well. I was very hacked off in the manner that we played with 10 men. So hopefully it is going to be very different this time.

"I think the rules are different now. So, we paid a big price with that rule, and hopefully that stays away and we continue to play with 11 players."

Arsenal are currently top of the Fair Play league having received 22 yellow cards and no reds in their 17 games to date. "I didn't know," Arteta said in response.

"That is good, very good."

- Arsenal vs. Brighton: TV channel, kick-off time, injury and team news

- Arsenal survive 'emotionally tough' Crystal Palace shootout

- Transfer window preview: What do Europe's big clubs need?

Arteta also teased a return for Kai Havertz although he refused to confirm whether the Germany forward would be part of the squad having been sidelined since the opening weekend with a knee injury.

He was pictured returning to training earlier this week and Arteta said: "I think it will be a matter of days, not weeks. Let's see in the next steps how he responds to that.

"But he is, again, a player that we missed a lot, a player that brings the team into a different dimension. So, I am really happy to have him back soon."