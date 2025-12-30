Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate which midfielder and striker has made the best start to the 2025-26 season. (2:41)

The 2025-26 Premier League season reaches the halfway stage with Gameweek 19 (Dec. 30 and Jan. 1), and the story so far has been one of surprises, with Aston Villa and Sunderland exceeding expectations and long-standing top-flight clubs such as West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers facing relegation.

But what about the players? Some have failed to hit the heights and live up to their preseason billing, though there are plenty of Premier League players who have caught the eye by producing unexpected levels of consistency and top-level performances since joining new teams in the summer.

With the January transfer window set to open on New Year's Day, here are the summer signings who prove that smart recruitment can really pay off if deals can be completed for the right players.

Granit Xhaka, midfielder, Sunderland

The Sunderland captain has arguably been the signing of the season so far due to the impact he has made for the newly promoted side after arriving for an initial £13 million from Bayer Leverkusen.

Xhaka, 33, offers proven, top-level experience and the quality that saw him win the 2023-24 Bundesliga with Leverkusen after seven years with Arsenal. Sunderland remain a young, emerging side under coach Regis Le Bris, but Xhaka has helped knit everything together and the Switzerland midfielder has been a crucial addition.

Noni Madueke, winger, Arsenal

When Arsenal signed Madueke in a £48.5 million deal with Chelsea, it triggered an angry reaction from Gunners fans and led to a #NoToMadueke petition online being signed by more than 4,000 people. Despite Madueke being a senior England international who had won major trophies with Chelsea, the Arsenal fan base was split by his arrival.

The 23-year-old has since silenced those critics with a series of impressive performances and goals for the club, including a stunning long-range strike in the UEFA Champions League win against Club Brugge. Madueke has shown himself to be an able deputy for Bukayo Saka and has proved his worth for Mikel Arteta's side.

Noni Madueke has proved to be a valuable summer addition for the Gunners. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Adrien Truffert, left back, Bournemouth

When Bournemouth off-loaded Milos Kerkez to Liverpool in a £40 million transfer this summer, the Cherries quickly replaced the Hungary left back by completing a deal worth an initial £11.4 million with Rennes for Truffert. The 24-year-old, capped by France in 2022, was a key figure in the team that won a silver medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, meaning he arrived at the Vitality Stadium with a strong history.

With Kerkez having made such an impact for Andoni Iraola's side, Truffert was under pressure to prove himself an adequate replacement. But in his brief time at the club, he has already achieved that by being one of the outstanding fullbacks of the season so far.

Robin Roefs, goalkeeper, Sunderland

The Sunderland shot-stopped has been one of the finds of the season, having joined the Black Cats for an initial £9 million from Dutch team NEC Nijmegen in August.

Just 22, Roefs has shown incredible calmness and maturity in his first season in the Premier League, recording six clean sheets as of Tuesday. Roefs has yet to make his senior debut for the Netherlands after winning 11 caps for the under-21s, but he earned his first call-up in August and seems on course to be in Ronald Koeman's World Cup squad if he maintains form and fitness.

Nick Woltemade, center forward, Newcastle

Despite joining Newcastle from VfB Stuttgart for £69 million, Woltemade arrived at St. James' Park as something of an unknown quantity. The 23-year-old also had to carry the burden of replacing Alexander Isak, after Isak's £130 million move to Liverpool, while knowing that he was arguably Newcastle's sixth-choice signing.

Woltemade joined Newcastle after the club's failed moves for João Pedro, Liam Delap, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. But he has been a big success with Eddie Howe's side, scoring eight goals entering Tuesday and instantly adjusting to the demands of the Premier League.

Manchester United were in desperate need of a new goalkeeper this summer and made efforts to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma and Aston Villa's Emiliano Martínez. But with Donnarumma proving too expensive -- the Italy No. 1 eventually joined Manchester City -- and United opting against a similarly costly package to sign Martinez, the club sealed an £18.2 million deal for Royal Antwerp's Lammens.

The 23-year-old was billed by United as "one for the future," but since replacing the error-prone Altay Bayindir in September, he has been ever present for Ruben Amorim's team and justified the club's decision to go for potential over experience.

The Everton midfielder has quickly become a central figure for David Moyes' team after ending a difficult yearlong spell at Chelsea with a £29 million move to Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Dewsbury-Hall's high point so far for Everton was his spectacular goal in the 1-0 win at Manchester United. His performances have led to interest from the Republic of Ireland, which is ready to offer the English-born player a route into international competition thanks to his Irish heritage.

The Brentford right back was signed permanently this summer after a loan move from Fiorentina during the second half of last season, and he has established himself as a crucial figure in Keith Andrews' team.

Kayode's long throw-ins are one reason for his importance to Brentford -- the 21-year-old has mastered the ability to throw long, low and with pace -- but his athleticism down the right flank has also made him a standout performer.

With Italy facing a tricky path to the World Cup via the UEFA playoffs in March, Kayode could yet earn a first senior call-up to the Azzurri after winning eight under-21 caps.

Before injuries derailed his Everton career, Calvert-Lewin was the subject of speculation linking him to £50 million moves to Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle and even Real Madrid due to former Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti retaining an admiration for the former England center forward. But after leaving Everton as a free agent in the summer, Calvert-Lewin signed for Leeds on the eve of the season in a bid to relaunch his career.

The 28-year-old has since rediscovered his best form and sparked speculation of an England recall. He has scored eight Premier League goals in 16 appearances.

Jordan Henderson, midfielder, Brentford

The former Liverpool captain spent two years away from the Premier League with unsuccessful moves to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq and fallen Dutch giants Ajax, so his return to England with Brentford was a surprise. But the 35-year-old has missed just one league game for the Bees so far and has become one of the most consistent midfielders in the Premier League.

Henderson returned to the England squad following a two-year absence in March, so he has an outside chance of making Thomas Tuchel's World Cup party if he continues to perform for his club.