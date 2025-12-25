Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona eye Murillo, Aké in defensive push

Shaka Hislop and Steve Nicol talk about Marcus Rashford's evolution at Barcelona compared to when he was at Manchester United. (1:39)

Barcelona need a center back and could move for Nottingham Forest's Murillo or Manchester City's Nathan Aké, while Coventry City want £200 million to let USMNT striker Haji Wright join West Ham United. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Real Madrid's Endrick completes loan move to Lyon

- Sources: City making progress on Semenyo move

- NWSL OK's 'Rodman rule' even as union objects

Manchester City's Nathan Aké could be available on loan. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- There has been plenty of discussion about Barcelona's intention to sign a center back. Sport suggests that the name of Nottingham Forest defender Murillo is gaining traction and, while a January move is unlikely, they have already made contact with the 23-year-old's representatives as they look ahead to the summer. It is stated in another Sport report that Barca could look to sign Manchester City's Nathan Aké on loan in January.

- West Ham United have enquired about Coventry City and USMNT striker Haji Wright but were met with incredible demands for a fee of £200 million, says The Telegraph. That fee would constitute a new world record, but it will never happen for Wright, with Neymar's £198 million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 unlikely to ever be broken. Meanwhile, the Hammers' interest in Coventry striker Ellis Simms is also unlikely to go anywhere.

- Tottenham Hotspur are willing to spend £150 million in the January transfer window, according to The Sun. The club are looking at Manchester City winger Savinho, but AFC Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo is their priority despite a £65 million move being unlikely due to competition from Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United, while they have also been linked with FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa. Spurs could also sign a left back or move for a left-sided center back so Micky van de Ven can play wider.

- Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is Juventus' dream signing, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, although it would take a transfer request from the 25-year-old and a suitable offer for the Magpies to let him leave. The Bianconeri could aim for an initial loan with an obligation for him to sign permanently that would be based on them qualifying for the Champions League. They could also look to include striker Jonathan David in a deal if Newcastle are open to that possibility. Corriere dello Sport suggests that Juventus are pushing for Marseille midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg despite the French c;in not wanting him to leave and could look to sign Xaver Schlager when the midfielder's contract at RB Leipzig expires in the summer.

- AC Milan are interested in Juventus center back Federico Gatti and have approached his agents about a possible swap move, reports Nicolo Schira. Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri likes the 27-year-old, having worked with him at Juve, but Milan are not considering the inclusion of midfielder Samuele Ricci in any deal. Instead, they have offered Koni De Winter and Santiago Gimenez as possible options.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:49 Why Man United players should step up to fill Fernandes' absence Don Hutchison explains why he thinks Bruno Fernandes being out with an injury is an opportunity for players to step up for Manchester United.

OTHER RUMORS

- Lyon, Napoli and Galatasaray are pushing to sign Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte on loan, while Marseille, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are also interested. (Ekrem Konur)

- Columbus Crew, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad and Al Hilal are all interested in Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, with the Red Devils only willing to extend the 33-year-old's contract if he accepts a significant wage reduction. (Caught Offside)

- Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite remains a top center back option for Manchester United, while Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi is another key player being considered for that position. (Caught Offside)

- Bayern Munich, Napoli, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all closely monitoring Genk midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas' situation. (Caught Offside)

- Inter Milan have intensified contact with Hajduk Split regarding 18-year-old center back Branimir Mlacic, amid interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Crystal Palace are interested in Angers striker Sidiki Cherif and an unnamed German club is ready to move for the 19-year-old during the wnter window. (Le Parisien)

- AC Milan aren't satisfied with Christopher Nkunku and could let the forward leave if a good offer arrives. (Nicolo Schira)

- Atalanta attacking midfielder Daniel Maldini is Lazio's dream signing and could leave La Dea. (Corriere dello Sport)

- There is more on Lazio, who are linked with free agent winger Lorenzo Insigne plus Atalanta midfielders Lazar Samardzic and Marco Brescianini. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Lyon, Lille, Lazio and Villarreal are all interested in Giorgi Tsitaishvili, who is on loan at Metz from Dynamo Kyiv. (Footmercato)

- Leeds United are holding internal discussions about whether to make a concrete move for RB Leipzig defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu. (TEAMtalk)

- Al Ittihad, Al Shabab and Al Ahli are interested in Fenerbahce striker Youssef En-Nesyri, and the Turkish club intend to use the expected €35 million grr to move for Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth. (Ekrem Konur)

- Lazio left back Nuno Tavares is getting closer to completing a move to Al Ittihad and has an agreement in principle for a contract that runs until 2029. (Nicolo Schira)

- AFC Bournemouth striker Enes Unal is keen to return to LaLiga and there have been initial contacts with Getafe. (AS)

- LA Galaxy are finalizing a deal to sign free agent center back Justin Haak, who last played for New York City FC. (Athletic)