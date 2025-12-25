European Cup winner, Nottingham Forest's 'greatest' John Robertson dies at 72

John Robertson won two European titles at Nottingham Forest. John Robertson, Nottingham Forest

Former Nottingham Forest and Scotland winger John Robertson has died at the age of 72, the Premier League club have announced.

Robertson, who started and ended his career at the City Ground either side of a spell at local rivals Derby, became a cult hero at Forest after playing an integral part in the club's European Cup victories in 1979 and 1980.

Robertson provided the cross for Trevor Francis to head home the only goal against Swedish outfit Malmo in Munich as Brian Clough's side lifted the European Cup for the first time.

Twelve months later, Robertson was on the scoresheet in another 1-0 victory as Forest successfully defended their European crown against Hamburg at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

He won 28 caps for Scotland during his five-year international career, which included playing at the 1982 World Cup.

John Robertson (upper middle-right) celebrates after Nottingham Forest's European Cup win in 1980. Getty Images

A statement from Forest read: "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Nottingham Forest legend and dear friend, John Robertson.

"A true great of our club and a double European Cup winner, John's unrivalled talent, humility and unwavering devotion to Nottingham Forest will never ever be forgotten.

"Our thoughts are with John's family, friends and all who loved him.

"Rest in Peace, Robbo ... Our greatest."