Nottingham Forest great John Robertson remembered: Peter Shilton, Stan Collymore pay tribute

John Robertson is widely recognised as one of Nottingham Forest's greatest ever players. Peter Robinson - PA Images via Getty Images

Nottingham Forest announced the passing of one the greatest to ever wear their famous Garibaldi shirt on Thursday.

John Robertson, a two-time European Cup winner who began and finished his career at the City Ground died at the age of 72.

The former Scotland winger scored the only goal in the 1980 European Cup final as Forest retained their title after beating Malmo 1-0 in the final a year earlier.

He also turned out for his national side at the 1982 World Cup, scoring against New Zealand at the finals in Spain, on his way to 28 international caps.

After retiring as a player, Robertson chose to stay in football taking up coaching roles at Wycombe Wanderers, Leicester City, Celtic, Aston Villa and Norwich City.

John Robertson (right) with Brian Clough. S&G/PA Images via Getty Images

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of John Robertson, following his passing today," Scotland said in a statement on Thursday.

"Capped 28 times, Robertson was also a double European Cup winner with Nottingham Forest."

"Very sad news John Robertson passing away," former Celtic, Blackburn and Chelsea striker Chris Sutton said.

"John was an incredible player, a genius, a legend, a sharp witted, funny man, a great friend and mentor to me and we will all miss him greatly. Thoughts and love and prayers go out to Sharyl and the Robertson family."

A two-year spell at midlands-rivals Derby County was Robertson's only time away from Forest in his career.

"It is with great sadness that Derby County has learned of the passing of its former player John Robertson at the age of 72," Derby said.

"Robertson spent the 1983/84 and 1984/85 seasons with the Rams. Derby County's deepest condolences and thoughts are with John's family and friends."

"An incredibly heavy heart having been told of the passing of John Robertson, Forest's greatest ever player, my coach at Leicester and one of the loveliest, kindest hearted humans I've met," former Nottingham Forest and Liverpool forward Stan Collymore said.

"At Leicester with Martin O'Neill he knew of my issues and problems and instead like many, who mocked them, he put a literal arm around me, had words of empathy and kindness and genuinely gave me support.

"The fact that the lads at Leicester loved him so much was a joy to see, a living legend getting a lot of love from a hard nosed, experienced dressing room.

"Robbo, you'll be sorely missed, thank you for your inspiration as a player, your support as a coach and lasting legacy as a lovely human being.

"Rest in peace, Robbo."

"I'm absolutely gutted to hear of the news of our NFFC miracle man Robbo the reunions will never be the same, sending my condolences to the family. I hold so many great memories with this great man on and off the pitch RIP," Robertson's former teammate Peter Shilton said.

"Football mourns the loss of John Robertson, the mercurial winger who lit up the Football League and conquered Europe with Nottingham Forest. He has passed away at the age of 72, leaving behind a legacy that few can match," the English Football League (EFL) said.

"John Robertson wasn't just a winger -- he was a craftsman, a creator, a game-changer. In [Brian] Clough's words, a Picasso. His story is one of transformation, triumph, and timeless talent -- a tale that will forever belong to the Football League and beyond."