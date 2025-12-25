Open Extended Reactions

William Saliba believes Arsenal could do the unthinkable and win the quadruple this season.

Arsenal are top of both the Premier League and the Champions League, and secured a Carabao Cup semi-final against Chelsea after they beat Crystal Palace on penalties at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's sole major silverware of his six-year reign as Arsenal manager remains the 2020 FA Cup, and the Spaniard is under pressure to deliver a trophy this term.

But when it was put to Saliba, with Arsenal still fighting on four fronts, whether he has thought about winning multiple pots this season he replied: "Yes, of course, because we know that in every competition we play, we know we can win it.

"We have been close in the Premier League in the past three seasons, and last season we were in the semi-finals of the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, so we know that we can win every competition.

"But we have to show that on the pitch and we have to start winning trophies now.

"We are in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup so there are three games left for us, and we have to do the job in January against Chelsea. It will be a big game, a big derby, so we have to keep going. We know that we are close and we have to learn the lessons from last season.

"At the end of your career we count our trophies, and the Carabao Cup is one of them - and now we are in the semi-final and of course we want to win this competition, like every competition that we play."

William Saliba signed a new five-year contract with Arsenal in September. Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Arsenal have finished runners-up for the past three league campaigns, and could host Brighton at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon one point behind Manchester City if Pep Guardiola's side see off Nottingham Forest in the lunchtime kick-off.

With fixtures to round off the calendar year against the Seagulls and Aston Villa, who are just three points off the Premier League pace, Arsenal will then play nine matches in January.

And Saliba continued: "The mood is good but we know that we are still in December and things can happen quickly in football.

"We have to stay focused and keep believing in ourselves and keep working because what matters is at the end when we are holding the trophies and not before.

"If we have a lot of games, it means we are doing a good job so we have to keep going and hopefully the players that are injured will be back in January to help us."