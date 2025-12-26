Morocco's Regragui calls for Ounahi the 'metronome' to rediscover World Cup levels

Open Extended Reactions

A revelation during Morocco's run to the semifinals at the World Cup in 2022, Azzedine Ounahi's career hasn't since reached the heights that some expected, but Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has called on the dynamic midfielder to rediscover his former levels during the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Ounahi started alongside Sofyan Amrabat and Neil El Aynaoui for the AFCON hosts' opening 2-0 victory over the Comoros on Sunday, but despite a solid showing, was unable to help Morocco play with the flair and panache that some of their other title rivals have demonstrated during the opening round of fixtures.

Regragui believes that the 25-year-old can be key to Morocco's hopes of hitting top form at the Nations Cup and has urged Ounahi to rediscover the form that once made him one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe.

Azzedine Ounahi being closed down by Comoros defenders Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP via Getty Images

"Azzedine is our metronome," Regragui told ESPN on Thursday. "When he's at his level, we become a great team.

"In the first half [against Comoros] we expected more of him, he knows that, and we have confidence in him that in the second and third matches he'll show it.

"I believe in him, and while many among our supporters who know his talent criticise him a lot for right or for wrong, asking me why I chose him, but when you're a head coach, you have the obligation to support him.

"It was the same with Nayef [Aguerd] when he was in difficulties, the same with Brahim [Diaz]."

Back in 2022, anything appeared to be possible for Ounahi after he was Morocco's breakout star in Qatar, having forged an excellent partnership with Amrabat, and winning many admirers with his stamina, talent in possession and bravery in the tackle.

Spain head coach Luis Enrique was one of several admirers for the midfielder after Morocco eliminated them on penalties in the Round of 16.

"I was pleasantly surprised by the number 8, sorry I forgot his name," Enrique said at the time. "Oh my God, where does this guy come from?

"[He] plays incredibly well, it surprised me... he was the only one we weren't aware of."

In the aftermath of the tournament, the Angers man was linked with a move to Premier League giants Arsenal, Serie A heavyweights Napoli, and Leeds United among others, but ultimately he opted to remain in France, signing for Olympique de Marseille in an initial €8 million deal.

This didn't quite work out, with the club's internal chaos and a lack of opportunity limiting his impact, while Ounahi, for his part, too often lacked the zip and dynamism he'd showcased at the World Cup when he did feature.

Azzedine Ounahi keeps the ball under pressure from a lunging Ismael Boura of Comoros. Sebastien Bozon/AFP via Getty Images

He'd make just one league start for OM across the first half of 2023, missing a dozen games for club and country after breaking his toe, and the arrival of Roberto De Zerbi hardly led to better fortunes for the midfielder than he'd experienced under Marcelino or Gennaro Gattuso.

Upon moving on loan to Panathinaikos for last season, Ounahi outlined how much he felt loved at his new club - thinly veiled criticism of Marseille, perhaps - and while the Greek giants were keen to extend the midfielder's loan move this summer, OM sought a permanent deal.

La Liga's Girona answered the call, offering Ounahi a route back to one of Europe's major leagues, and the opportunity to express himself more effectively in a division and a context that felt more suited to his specific skillset.

For Regragui, his switch to Spain was a decision taken with the national side - and their AFCON and World Cup campaigns - in mind.

"His choice of club was pertinent," Regragui continued. "He chose his club for the national side; one followed the other.

"He loves his country, and the priority for Azzedine - perhaps not the best for the club - was to choose his national team over his club," he added. "Every time he wears the national kit, he is transformed.

"Other players work well at their club, score 20 goals, but when they wear the [Morocco] kit, it's too heavy for them, [but] for Azzedine, it's not," he said. "When he's good in his head and in his legs, he deserves to play at a major club."

Since arriving in Spain, Ounahi has begun establishing himself as one of La Liga's most complete central midfielders.

He's already scored three goals in his first 10 outings for the club - including a goalscoring Man of the Match display against Real Madrid last month - while only Lamine Yamal is completing more successful dribbles per match than him so far.

His tenacity has also been notable, even if borderline -- with only three players in LaLiga picking up more cautions than Ounahi so far this season.

Regragui wants the lot, and while he acknowledges Ounahi wasn't on top form for Morocco's opener, he's confident the best is still to come, beginning with the meeting with Mali in Rabat on Friday.