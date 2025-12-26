Transfer rumors, news: Man United want Gallagher loan, Atlético want €30m

Don Hutchison explains why he thinks Bruno Fernandes being out with an injury is an opportunity for players to step up for Manchester United. (1:49)

Manchester United could look to loan Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, but the Spanish club want a permanent deal, while Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is keen on a move to the Saudi Pro League. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Amorim: Kobbie Mainoo is the 'future of Man United'

- Real Madrid's Endrick completes loan move to Lyon

- Sources: City making progress on Semenyo move

Conor Gallagher has experience in the Premier League, having played for Chelsea. Diego Souto/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher is the subject of interest from Manchester United, but the two clubs want different things, according to Fabrizio Romano. United explored a last-minute loan move for the England international in the summer and are keen to return again in January when the window opens, but Atlético are only ready to consider a permanent deal worth around €30 million.

- Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is keen to continue playing for as long as possible and is tempted by a two-year deal in Saudi Arabia, according to AS. The 37-year-old's agent, Pina Zahavi, is set to meet Saudi Pro League representatives about a deal that would compete financially with the one currently on the table from MLS' Chicago Fire. Meanwhile, the Spanish champions are keeping a watchful eye on the form of Levante striker Etta Eyong, according to Fabrizio Romano, with the forward enhancing his reputation by scoring the winning goal for Cameroon against Gabon at the Africa Cup of Nations on Christmas Eve.

- Napoli need help in midfield and have shortlisted Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka as a top target, according to Tuttomercatoweb. Napoli stars Kevin De Bruyne and Frank Anguissa are injured, so manager Antonio Conte is keen to bring in some reinforcements and Goretzka, 30 has a contract which expires in the summer. Bayern will only extend his deal on reduced terms, so he could be open to a move.

- Juventus have joined the race for Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi, according to Matte Moretto. The 28-year-old center back has been strongly linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as a number of English clubs in the last 48 hours, but Juventus are keen to strengthen their own backline and add a left-footed central defender. Senesi is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to commit his future to Bournemouth.

- Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb is expected to leave if they sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, with Borussia Dortmund and Crystal Palace expressing an interest in the Norway international, according to Fabrizio Romano. Bobb, 22, will push for an exit if there is more competition for a starting spot and has plenty of offers to choose from.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:54 How close is Antoine Semenyo to joining Manchester City? Julien Laurens gives an update on Manchester City's rumoured move for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo.

OTHER RUMORS

- Chelsea are formally pulling out of the race to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth after the winger revealed his preference to join Manchester City. (Caught Offside)

- Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz is expected to make a sensational return to Juventus. The 27-year-old hasn't made enough appearances while on loan for Nottingham Forest for the Premier League side to trigger the clause for a permanent move. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who is currently on loan at Trabzonspor, has hinted that he would like to make his loan move permanent in the summer. (Mirror)

- Marcus Rashford is expected to leave Manchester United permanently next summer and join Barcelona for €30 million. (Football Insider)

- Portugal international Ruben Neves could return to the Premier League this January, with Newcastle United keen to sign the 28-year-old midfielder from Al Hilal. Real Madrid are also interested. (Football Insider)

- English Championship clubs are lining up for Chelsea's 20-year-old attacking midfielder Leo Castledine, who has been impressing while on loan with Huddersfield Town. The England U19 international has scored seven goals in 19 games this season. (Mirror)

- Left back Javi Galan has joined Osasuna from Atletico Madrid for an initial fee of €500,000, with a further €500,000 to follow if the team manage to avoid relegation this season. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Roma are looking to make two attacking additions in January: Joshua Zirkzee from Manchester United and Giacomo Raspadori from Atletico Madrid. They've presented options for both players (Tuttosport)

- But Atletico are only prepared to part with Raspadori if a permanent clause is made a mandatory part of the 25-year-old's loan. (Marca)

- Lazio left back Nuno Tavares is expected to join Al Ittihad in January, though the club are still awaiting a formal offer from the Saudi Pro League. (Matte Moretto)

- Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner isn't expected to sign a new deal at Selhurst Park. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Inter Miami and Palmeiras will battle it out to sign Botafogo captain Marlon Freitas. The two clubs are set to go head to head in January with formal bids to land the midfielder, with Palmeiras readying an offer of €5m. (Ekrem Konur)