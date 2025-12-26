Randal Kolo Muani: 'Everybody' at Tottenham happy with Thomas Frank

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur forward Randal Kolo Muani has said the team remains fully behind their under-pressure head coach Thomas Frank, adding "everybody is happy with him."

It has been a challenging period for Spurs with inconsistent form under Frank, which meant they were 14th at Christmas.

Nevertheless, Kolo Muani's dynamism has quickly earned him a rapport with the fanbase and earlier this week he attended the club's One Hotspur Junior Christmas Party at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kolo Muani said: "It is fun and for the kids it is a great moment. This is just magic for Christmas and everybody is happy, so that's good.

"Yeah, I feel that [support] when I go out to the games and before. I saw a lot of fans and I'm happy. I feel good."

France international Kolo Muani also offered his support for Frank amid fan criticism.

"Yeah we have a good relation[ship]," Kolo Muani said.

"We talk together so much and he has good coaches, so I am happy with him.

"All the team, my teammates, we have trust with the coach and everybody is happy with him. Now we work a lot to go hard [for this period]."

Randal Kolo Muani joined Tottenham Hotspur on deadline day last summer. Alain JOCARD / AFP via Getty Images

Kolo Muani knows only good performances and goals for Tottenham will help him realise his World Cup dream.

He featured for France in Qatar and had a one-on-one effort crucially thwarted by Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martínez during extra-time before a penalty shootout loss in the final in 2022.

Argentina claimed World Cup success and although Kolo Muani earned a move to Paris Saint-Germain six months later, a lack of game-time saw him drop out of international reckoning.

A string of encouraging displays for Spurs resulted in Kolo Muani being recalled by France for last month's camp, but a broken jaw denied him the chance to feature under Didier Deschamps again.

Quizzed on his motivation for 2026 with the World Cup only six months away, Kolo Muani insisted his full focus was on life at loan club Tottenham, who travel to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

"I feel very good and my team-mates are good with me," Kolo Muani said.

"For the moment I just want to play really good at the club. This is really important and after we will see for the World Cup.

"That is why I need and want to show more my quality and want to score also.

"We need to win more games and if I want to go to the World Cup, I need to do some [more] good performances."