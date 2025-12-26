Pep Guardiola reveals Man City weight 'discipline' after overindulgence warning

The ESPN FC panel talks about Pep Guardiola's rule of weighing Manchester City players after the Christmas break. (1:59)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he has probably put on a few kilograms over Christmas, but knows all of his players will have remained "incredibly disciplined."

With the 3-0 win over West Ham leaving them just two points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, City's players had been weighed and warned not to over-indulge at Christmas.

City head to Nottingham Forest for Saturday's 12.30 p.m. kick-off, after which they could be back at the summit themselves before the Gunners host Brighton.

"I earn four or five kilos more for the amount of food and drinks that I have drunk, so it is really good," said Guardiola, who "absolutely" let himself have some time to switch off.

The City, boss, though, fully expects the players to have their focus where it needs to be.

"They have been incredibly disciplined since 10 years ago," Guardiola said.

"Last season for the injuries that we had was a little bit more difficult, but always they behaved unbelievably.

"All the players I had in the last decade and that is not an exception today. We have a standard as a club, like everybody knows exactly what they have to do."

Man City injury update

Guardiola confirmed Rodri was "much, much better" as he steps up his recovery from a hamstring problem, but continues to be assessed ahead of Saturday's game.

John Stones (thigh) and Jérémy Doku (calf) are both not yet back in contention.

City have won seven straight games through all competitions as they look to press on all fronts.

"I prefer to be 10 points ahead of everyone but it is what it is. It is going really well but we are there," Guardiola said.

"We are still in the end of December, in the Champions League we are up there, in the Premier League we are up there, we are in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, the start of the FA Cup is soon.

"Some important players are coming back, so let's go step by step, game by game and see what is going to happen."

With the transfer window set to open again Guardiola admits "everything can happen".

The City boss said: "Last season, when I started last season I never could expect to go in the transfer window with four or five players because we have 25 players injured and out of the situation. It is open and everything can happen."

John Robertson tribute planned

Forest are set to pay tribute at Saturday's match to former Scotland winger John Robertson, who died at the age of 72 on Christmas Day following a long illness.

Guardiola feels the occasion will add another layer to what is always a difficult place to take a positive result.

"Forest away has always been tough, especially in this period and especially with an important person in the history and the legacy like Mr. Robertson that unfortunately passed away," said Guardiola.

"It has always been a tough, tough place to go -- for the crowd, especially for the quality they have.

"The team invested a lot in the last years and was promoted in the Premier League and they are a really, really good side."