Arne Slot pays emotional Diogo Jota tribute before Liverpool vs. Wolves

Liverpool boss Arne Slot said he knows everyone's thoughts will be with the family of Diogo Jota as his two former English teams meet at Anfield on Saturday.

Portugal forward Jota was killed along with his brother André Silva on July 3 in a car crash in Spain.

Jota had a successful spell at Wolves before he moved to Liverpool in 2020.

It has been reported Jota's two sons will accompany the mascots for Saturday's Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolves at Anfield.

Diogo Jota was pat of Arne Slot's Premier League title-winning Liverpool team. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Writing in his matchday programme notes, Slot reflected on the past 12 months, which the Dutchman admitted "ignites a roller coaster of emotions" as he looked back on everything that has happened.

Slot said: "Doing so leads me to think especially of the family of Diogo Jota on what will be their first Christmas without him.

"It is not my place to tell them where they should look for comfort -- if that is even possible -- but I can only hope that the feeling of love and affection that Diogo still generates brings them some solace.

"The sense of loss will be particularly strong on Saturday, of course, as it will be the first time that Diogo's two English teams will meet since his tragic passing.

"Like us, Wolves were clearly very affected by the loss of such a special player and person so my thoughts continue to be with them also."

- Liverpool vs Wolves: How to watch