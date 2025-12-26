Emmanuel Adebayor: Jamie Carragher's treatment of Mohamed Salah 'unfair'

Open Extended Reactions

Emmanuel Adebayor has called Jamie Carragher's treatment of Mohamed Salah "unfair".

The retired Togolese striker, who played at Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, waded in on recent comments by the former Liverpool defender.

Salah returned to the headlines earlier this month with a post-match interview at Elland Road, where he claimed he had been "thrown under the bus" by Liverpool.

Carragher later responded by commenting: "Whenever Salah stops in the mixed zone, which he's done four times in eight years at Liverpool, it's choreographed between him and his agent to cause maximum damage and to strengthen his own position."

"The way they have been treating Mohamed Salah lately is just unfair," Adebayor said.

Adebayor said: "You know, some players were lucky enough to be born in certain areas. Carragher, I think, was lucky enough to be born in Liverpool -- that's why he can proclaim 'I won something'".

"Mo Salah won the league, Mo Salah won the Champions League with them. Mo Salah's been the top scorer for them for I don't know how many years.

"I think he's even entering [the discussion about] the best ever player to play in the Premier League. That is huge.

"And for Carragher to come in and disrespect that person on air, that for me is just incredible."

Salah is currently unavailable for Liverpool, as he is competing with Egypt in the African Cup of Nations. Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images

Adebayor played at four AFCON tournaments with Togo, captaining the side in 2017.

He started all three matches at the 2006 World Cup in Germany -- the only Finals competed in by the West African nation.

The former striker was made a CAF ambassador last year, alongside African legends such as Yaya Touré and John Obi Mikel, in the run-up to this year's AFCON, which began in Morocco on Sunday.

Salah and Egypt are in Group B, joined by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Angola.