Every Friday, I pick the best or most exciting games not to be missed in the world of football each weekend. From derbies to top-of-the-table clashes, relegation six-pointers to world-class players facing each other or other interesting tactical battles, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

This week, we take you to England, Italy, Portugal, Scotland and Morocco for some Boxing Day action, more Africa Cup of Nations, a huge derby, some José Mourinho antics and a leader in danger!

Can United, Newcastle rediscover form?

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United

Premier League, Matchday 18

Kickoff: Friday, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

This is the only game in the Premier League on Boxing Day, which is both a bit disappointing because we are so used to a full day of action, and refreshing as we can all just focused on one game for once.

Old Trafford under the lights will be buzzing despite two teams not in great form. It's only one win from the past four in all competitions for both sides, with both managers under pressure.

Ruben Amorim will be without the injured Bruno Fernandes, which is a massive blow. The United manager is struggling to take his team to the next level in terms of points and performances. Their form at home is average (13th in the home table) with four wins, two draws, two losses and a plus-four goal difference.

Eddie Howe can't get his Newcastle team to be consistent, either. Their great first half against Chelsea last weekend was spoiled by their display after the break. They have won only one league game away from home all season.

MY PREDICTION: Man United 2, Newcastle 1. United are not very good at home, Newcastle are poor away from home, so it should be an interesting occasion with a hard result to call. But the home side will just edge it.

A test of Italian league leaders

Atalanta vs. Inter Milan

Serie A, Matchday 17

Kickoff: Sunday, 2:45 p.m. ET / 7:45 p.m. GMT

As massive of a surprise as this was, Raffaele Palladino has worked wonders since he replaced Ivan Juric in the Atalanta dugout on Nov. 11, earning six wins and one defeat in their past seven in all competitions. Outside of Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League, Atalanta have suffered only two losses suffered under Palladino, but this is the biggest test of his tenure.

The visitors on Sunday are the league leaders. Cristian Chivu's Inter have benefited massively from the points dropped by AC Milan and AS Roma to take the top spot in the table despite not always playing great themselves. To finish the year on a high, and keep at least one point ahead of the chasing pack of Milan and Napoli, they will have to be better than they were in their loss against Bologna in the Italian Supercoppa semifinal in Saudi Arabia last week. Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martínez have saved Inter many times in 2025 and they will have to lead the team again in Bergamo.

MY PREDICTION: Atalanta 1, Inter 1. I think Palladino and his Atalanta side will be solid defensively to prevent Inter from being too dangerous. I can see a draw here.

AFCON pressure piled on hosts

Morocco vs. Mali

Africa Cup of Nations, group stage

Kickoff: Friday, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. GMT

Morocco have started their Africa Cup of Nations in the best way possible, beating Comoros last Friday despite the nerves and tension. Walid Regragui and his players will have to play better against Mali on Friday, though.

Mali dropped two huge points against Zambia in their opening match. They led until the 92nd minute and cannot afford to drop any more. They have one of the best midfields of the tournaments with the likes of Oumou Sangare, Mahamadou Doumbia, Dorgeles Nené and Lassine Sinayoko, and that's where the game could be won for them if they can boss Sofyan Amrabat & Co. in this part of the pitch.

A win for Morocco and they would be through the next round already. A defeat for Mali and they would be close to going home already. The pressure will be massive in Rabat.

MY PREDICTION: Morocco 2, Mali 1. Mali are one of the big outsiders of this African Cup of Nations and they will cause problems to the hosts, who will still find a way to win.

Can Mourinho's Benfica reel in Porto?

Braga vs. Benfica

Portuguese Primeira Liga, Matchday 16

Kickoff: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. GMT

It's fifth vs. third in Portugal on Sunday. Even if there are 10 points between Braga and Benfica, this is a huge game for both clubs. Mourinho and Benfica are eight points behind the leaders FC Porto and can't let Francesco Farioli's get further ahead.

The former Chelsea manager is actually still unbeaten in the league since coming back to Lisbon. His three losses have all come in the UEFA Champions League (Chelsea, Newcastle, Bayer Leverkusen) and he has not given up on catching the Dragons at the top.

To do so, Benfica will have to beat a good Braga side that have only lost once in their past nine games in all competitions. Carlos Vicens, the former Manchester City U18 head coach, is doing a great job there. The home side are a point behind Gil Vicente in the table for the very coveted fourth place that qualifies for the UEFA Conference League next season.

MY PREDICTION: Braga 1, Benfica 2. Both teams are in great form, but Mourinho will keep his unbeaten league run going.

An intense Edinburgh derby

Hibernian vs. Heart of Midlothian

Scottish Premiership, Matchday 19

Kickoff: Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. GMT

The Edinburgh derby is back and is more tense than ever. Hearts, the unexpected league leaders, travel to their arch rivals across the street Hibernian for the second city derby of the season.

Derek McInnes and his players have been exceptional so far, with just one defeat (at Aberdeen) since the start of the campaign. Even in November, when they had three draws and a loss in four games, they kept their lead over an unstable Celtic. They are now six points ahead having played a game more than the current holders.

Hibs are fifth in the table after a very honorable first half of the season. They are only four points behind Rangers in fourth. They lost at Hearts in October and want revenge. It's also Kieron Bowie (six goals and three assists) against Cláudio Braga (eight goals and two assists), two of the best players in Scotland this season so far.

MY PREDICTION: Hibernian 1, Hearts 2. Both teams will score in what will be a hectic and intense derby, but Hearts will be too strong again for their neighbors.