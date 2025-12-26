Ruben Amorim: Man United 'cannot make same mistakes' in transfer window

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has said his club needs to have certainty when making transfer decisions, and that they "cannot make the same mistakes."

The January transfer window will open on New Year's Day -- and could see United getting involved, with Amorim recently hinting that the club could move for long-term targets.

Sources told ESPN last month that at least seven different names were under consideration for midfield investment.

Bruno Fernandes recently became the latest high-profile name on United's injury list, which includes Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo.

And while the Red Devils' options are further curtailed with Bryan Mbeumo, Amad and Noussair Mazraoui at the Africa Cup of Nations, Amorim would prefer to look to the future when making transfer decisions, rather than plugging gaps.

"I think we can improve [our depth]. Of course, we have space to have more players, but I think the important thing in our club, is that we have a plan," Amorim said to Sky Sports.

"We need to bring players that we know."

"It's hard to know for sure that everything is going to work, but we need to be certain of the choice, the players that we bring.

"If we are not sure, if everyone is not aligned, it's better not to bring anyone and to work with the players that we have."

Ruben Amorim's options are currently limited through injury and international commitments. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

"My thinking for the club, and [what] I think is the thinking of the board -- [is] that we cannot do the same mistakes that we did in the past. And we need to survive these moments, because we have players coming from international, and from injury."

On his personal sense of instinct when it comes to a signing, Amorim added: "I think I have a good feeling on that.

"That's why we will not bring a player, that I don't have that feeling face-to-face."

United will welcome Newcastle United on Boxing Day and Wolves on Dec. 30 before the window is officially open.