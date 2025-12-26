Chelsea's Enzo Maresca proud if team are compared to his character

Enzo Maresca looks ahead to welcoming in-form Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge and provides injury updates on Liam Delap and Estêvão. (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said he is proud if his team are considered a reflection of his character in spite of their disciplinary issues.

Chelsea have received seven red cards this season, one of which went to Maresca who will serve his second touchline ban of the campaign against Aston Villa on Saturday for an accumulation of yellow cards.

There have been costly dismissals too for Trevoh Chalobah and Robert Sánchez in defeats to Brighton and Manchester United respectively whilst Malo Gusto, João Pedro and Liam Delap have also earned themselves suspensions.

Moises Caicedo's three-match ban for being sent off against Arsenal in November coincided with a pronounced dip in Chelsea's form as their midfield was deprived of arguably their player of the season so far.

The team's disciplinary issues showed no sign of easing during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Newcastle when Sanchez was yellow-carded after seven minutes for furiously protesting a decision against his team, before Maresca too earned his third caution of the season, leading to a ban.

The Italian has been fiercely protective of his squad during what has been a difficult last month.

"The club this morning showed me a comment from [the media] that said the team reflects the manager," Maresca said. "I'm very proud of that, because of the way the team is doing, the youngest squad in the Premier League. We have to allow them some mistakes in terms of growth.

"Yes we have yellow cards, yes we have some red cards, but I like to analyse different situations."

Enzo Maresca has said he is in love with his Chelsea squad. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Opponents Villa have won 11 of their last 12 in the league and and 10 in a row in all competitions to climb to third and emerge as a beacon of consistency following a poor start.

Unai Emery's team failed to win any of their first five league games and it took until the 67th minute of their fifth match away at Sunderland to register a goal, though their form since has been nothing short of remarkable.

Maresca's side by contrast have been beset by fits and starts, wowing in victories over Liverpool and Barcelona whilst losing at home to Sunderland and capitulating at Leeds.

"[Consistency] is one of the next steps," Maresca said. "To win 10 in the a row in the Premier League is very difficult."

- Transfer window preview: What do Europe's big clubs need?

- Chelsea's Estêvão, Liam Delap fit for Aston Villa clash

Chelsea using Strasbourg as a farm team: New Premier League blueprint?

Maresca revealed that his relationship with captain Reece James was in rude health as evidenced by the Christmas gift his skipper sent.

"The last one is always the one you remember. I received a top bottle of wine [on Tuesday] from Reece."

However, the England international has a way to go to be held in the same esteem as Maresca's all-time favourite from his managerial career.

"I really think that one of the best strikers in England has been Jamie Vardy," Maresca said, having managed Vardy for a season at Leicester.

"I think Jamie is a top player and a top guy. He has a big heart."