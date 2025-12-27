Open Extended Reactions

Morocco's record-breaking 19-match winning streak came to an end on Friday following a 1-1 draw against a resilient Mali in an Africa Cup of Nations Group A match.

Frustrated fans whistled the hosts off the pitch after they failed to secure a spot in the knockout stage. Despite their status as heavy favorites, Morocco couldn't find a winner in a match dominated by two VAR-awarded penalties.

The Atlas Lions have now extended their unbeaten run to 22 matches, dating back to their Round of 16 exit in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

While Morocco controlled the first half, they required a Brahim Díaz penalty to break the deadlock before the interval. The spot-kick was awarded after a VAR review judged that Nathan Gassama had handled the ball while attempting to regain his balance after being beaten by Díaz.

Thousands of whistling Moroccan fans tried to help referee Abdou Abdel Mefire make up his mind while he consulted replays before he eventually decided in the home team's favor.

Tempers flared in the second half when Lassine Sinayoko was not awarded a penalty after being taken down by Jawad El Yamiq. Mefire checked the replays some minutes later and eventually awarded the spot kick.

Mali came from behind to draw with Morocco to delay the host nation's qualification for the knockout stage. Photo by Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu via Getty Images

Sinayoko duly dispatched the penalty to equalize in the 64th.

The home team pushed hard for a winner that would have appeased the local fans, but Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra proved the difference, denying Youssef En-Nesyri and also preventing an own goal from Woyo Coulibaly.

France star Kylian Mbappé attended the game, reportedly by invitation of his good friend, Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi, who warmed up but didn't play as he awaits his return from an ankle injury.

Zambia drew 1-1 with Comoros in the early Group A fixture after both lost their opening games.

Mohamed Salah scored again for Egypt's 10 men in the Pharaohs' 1-0 win over South Africa as his team became the first one to reach the AFCON knockout stage.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.