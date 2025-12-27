Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim hailed one of the most satisfying wins of his Manchester United reign after his depleted team beat Newcastle United 1-0 on Boxing Day.

Patrick Dorgu scored the only goal of the game with a stunning volley in the first half.

But it was the way his players coped with the absences of a number of senior players including Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire which pleased Amorim most.

"Really pleased, especially if you see the second half," said Amorim.

"We managed to defend sometimes with a back six and we suffered together.

"If we have always this spirit we are going to win so many games.

"I think it is something we need to feel. That we can win games with the spirit and togetherness."

Amorim tweaked his tactical set-up to compensate for a lack of options and started a game with a back four for the first time since arriving from Sporting CP more than a year ago.

Dorgu, a natural left-back, was asked to play as a makeshift right-winger and took advantage of his advanced position by scoring his first goal in United colours.

Amorim admitted a few weeks ago Dorgu was struggling for form, but the Denmark international was impressive against Newcastle.

"It is the normal life of a player," said Amorim.

"Sometimes you are in the good moments, sometimes you struggle.

"Sometimes it depends on the team or the game. Maybe the game today with a lot of transitions is good for his ability to drive with the ball. I think he did well."