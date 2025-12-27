Did Man United look better without Fernandes in win vs. Newcastle? (1:30)

Former Manchester United midfielder James Garner is being targeted for a return to Old Trafford, while Chelsea are one of several top European clubs monitoring Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Amorim: United 'cannot make same mistakes' with transfers

- Real Madrid's Endrick completes loan move to Lyon

- Sources: City making progress on Semenyo move

James Garner has made more than 100 appearances for Everton since joining them from Manchester United in 2022. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are keen on bringing Everton midfielder James Garner back to the club next month, the Daily Mail reports. United's proposed plans to sign a midfielder are expected to accelerate if either Bruno Fernandes or Kobbie Mainoo leave the club in January. While Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson remains United coach Ruben Amorim's top midfield target, Garner may prove to be a more realistic transfer in the short term. The 24-year-old started his professional career at Old Trafford, where he made just two Premier League appearances. However, he has established himself as a first-team regular at Everton since joining them for £9 million in 2022. With just six months remaining on his contract, Garner could be available for a low transfer fee in the upcoming window.

- Chelsea are monitoring highly-rated Rennes centre-back Jérémy Jacquet, according to The Athletic. The 20-year-old is one of the most sought-after young defenders in European football, having been linked with a host of major clubs in recent months. The Blues are keeping an eye on another Ligue 1 standout in Saint-Etienne forward Djylian N'Guessan, who has been prolific for France at youth level.

- Juventus have shortlisted Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali in their search for a new playmaker, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italy international remains a top target for Juve, who are expected to be active next month. Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan in 2023, and has another two-and-a-half years left on his contract at the club. Juventus, meanwhile, are also expected to be in the market for a new goalkeeper and a winger in January.

- Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering a winter swoop for MLS goal-machine Sam Surridge, according to talkSPORT. The Nashville striker scored 31 goals in 40 matches last season, catching the eye of Wolves scouts in the process. The West Midlands club are in desperate need of goals, as first-choice forward Jørgen Strand Larsen has scored just once in his last 15 Premier League matches. Surridge's Nashville deal is set to expire at the end of next year.

- Several Premier League and Championship clubs have enquired to Liverpool over the possibility of signing Trey Nyoni on loan, TEAMtalk reports. While the Reds are undecided whether they want to let him leave the club next month, interest from elsewhere in the promising 18-year-old continues to increase. Ideally, Liverpool would like to find the "perfect move" for Nyoni, but concerns over squad depth could see him stay at Anfield until the end of the season.

EXPERT TAKE

OTHER RUMORS

- Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Manchester United "admire" Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola. (Ekrem Konur)

- Fulham have joined the race to sign Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb in January. Earlier this week, it was reported that the Norway international was also attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund and Crystal Palace. (talkSPORT)

- David Alaba is expected to leave Real Madrid in the summer of 2026. While there have been no formal discussions over his exit, all indications point to the two parties going their separate ways next year. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Tottenham Hotspur want to extend defender Micky van de Ven's contract and will offer him improved terms to try and secure a deal. (The Athletic)

- Flamengo are "pushing" to sign Lazio striker Taty Castellanos. A €25m offer has been submitted by the Brazilian club. (Nicolo Schira)

- Roma full-back Zeki Çelik has been offered to Juventus as a free agent for next season by an intermediary. (Nicolo Schira)

- CF Monterrey have agreed a deal to sign FC Cincinnati winger Luca Orellano. (Tom Bogert)

- Porto are targeting a move for West Ham United forward Luís Guilherme in January. (Ekrem Konur)