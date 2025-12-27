Sean Dyche on brink of desperately unwanted record as Pep Guardiola curse continues

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City's Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday reinforced an unwanted record for Sean Dyche who faced his 17th match against Pep Guardiola without a win (0-2-15).

Dyche's dismal run against Guardiola ties the longest streak one manager has endured against another without ever tasting victory.

The only other pairing to reach that mark is Steve Bruce against Sir Alex Ferguson.

As City's collective momentum continues in the title race with Arsenal, Guardiola's side have won eight consecutive matches in all competitions -- their longest winning run since a blistering 11-game streak between December 2023 and February 2024.

Manchester City beat Nottingham Forest 2-1. Getty

City's consistency translated into control as they secured their 11th straight win after opening the scoring in a match, with Tijjani Reijnders' 48th minute goal blasting the visitors into the lead, before Rayan Cherki sealed the match winner in the 83rd minute.

Individually, the match produced some striking contrasts with Erling Haaland held to no shots on target for the first time in 22 appearances for City across all competitions. The last time he failed to register an effort on target dates back to August 2023 against Tottenham Hotspur.

While Haaland was contained by Dyche's side, others stepped forward -- Reijnders found the net for the second game in a row, marking the first time he has scored in consecutive matches for Manchester City.

Cherki recorded both a goal and an assist for the first time in the Premier League. With the assist, he moved level with Bruno Fernandes at the top of the Premier League assist charts this season, both now sitting on seven.

But Dyche will be cursing his luck, knowing his next game against Pep could seal the unwanted record.