'Special' Florian Wirtz 'relieved' after first Liverpool goal - Arne Slot

Arne Slot has described Florian Wirtz's display in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers as "special," and admits the midfielder is "relieved" after scoring his first goal for the club.

Wirtz has faced criticism for his lack of attacking output since joining Liverpool in an initial £100 million transfer from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

However, the 22-year-old doubled the Reds' advantage against Wolves after Ryan Gravenberch had opened the scoring, with the hosts going on to claim a fourth successive win in all competitions despite a second-half header from Santiago Bueno.

"I am quite sure it was a relief for him," Slot said of Wirtz scoring his first goal.

"I could see with his reaction when he scored the goal and it was the same with his teammates, they were really happy for him.

"In football, rightly so maybe, we mainly get judged on results and individuals mainly get judged on goals and assists and we sometimes forget what else is there to do during a game.

"And I think he has multiple good games for us but I also think he is getting better every game he plays for us.

"He is getting fitter and fitter and was getting closer and closer to his first goal and it is not a surprise he scores today. He will be the first to understand that one goal is not enough.

"So hopefully he will score many more goals for us than just this one.

"But I also liked his performance during large parts of the game today, I think he was special in a lot of moments."

Liverpool's victory over Wolves moves them up to fifth in the table, though Slot acknowledged his team still have plenty to improve if they are to continue climbing the table.

"Of course, if you go 2-0 up at half-time you are expecting a different second half than what we have to face but in football a goal can change momentum and that is what you saw today," the Dutchman said.

"Not that after the 2-1 we didn't have ball possession anymore but it was a much more equal game and then you are frightened every time when they do arrive, but I don't think we conceded a lot of big chances.

"For the rest I saw a team that was fighting to get the win over the line, not with the best possible football, but there was a proper fight."