Aston Villa 'not really' in title fight despite Chelsea win - Unai Emery

Janusz Michallik explains why he believes Unai Emery is already the Premier league manager of the season after Aston Villa's eleventh win in a row vs. Chelsea. (0:51)

Unai Emery said Aston Villa are "not really" in the Premier League title race and are instead locked in a battle for fourth after substitute Ollie Watkins scored twice to seal a 2-1 win at Chelsea that moved Villa to within three points of leaders Arsenal.

Villa's victory made it eleven straight wins in all competitions -- a sequence which equals their best-ever run set in 1914 -- and moved to within one win of matching their all-time best of nine successive league victories dating back to 1910.

Emery's team face Arsenal at the Emirates on Tuesday and will level with the Gunners with a win against Mikel Arteta's side, but despite being so close to the top of the table, the Villa coach played down his club's title hopes.

Ollie Watkins scored twice to help Aston Villa beat Chelsea. Getty

"Not really," Emery said when asked if he believes Villa can win the title.

"I am feeling that we are competing for Europe, not competing in the league with Man City and Arsenal.

"We have played 18 matches and have 20 to play. Teams like Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United -- we must compete with them. We must be consistent over 38 matches."

Villa drew at the Emirates last season and sealed a 2-0 win at Arsenal in 2023-24. Emery's side also defeated the Gunners 2-1 at Villa Park in the Premier League earlier this month.

But despite his team's strong recent record against Arsenal, Emery said Arteta's side are the favourites to win on Tuesday.

"That match against Arsenal is very, very difficult," Emery said.

"In the Emirates they are so strong.

"The next challenge is the biggest challenge we will face because they are the best team now in the Premier League and Champions League.

"But we have very good players and I try to set our demands high for everything.

"Each match is a challenge and to play away is more [of a challenge]. On Tuesday it is Arsenal, it is very difficult of course, but we are going to play with our personality and mentality. Of course, they are favourites to beat us."