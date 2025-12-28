Nigeria at AFCON 2025: Osimhen finally gets his goal; Lookman stars in big win over Tunisia

Ed Dove reacts to Nigeria's nervy win over Tunisia after Eric Chelle's side saw a 3-0 lead cut to 3-2 and had to hold on late in a chaotic finish. (2:02)

Nigeria showed exactly what they are capable of under the right circumstances, running roughshod over Tunisia for most part of a match that ended with a 3-2 win for the Super Eagles. Goals from Victor Osimhen, Wilfred Ndidi and Ademola Lookman got Nigeria in a comfortable position before Tunisia clawed two back and made it a nervy final quarter hour.

This was a remarkable performance against a team that had blitzed through World Cup qualifying with nine wins out of 10 (1D), chalking up 28 points, scoring 22 goals and conceding none. And it shows the quality of this Nigeria team and just what they are capable of accomplishing.

It was, arguably, the most entertaining match of this year's AFCON (so far) and certainly the highest scoring. The lineups before kickoff, though, hadn't suggested that would be the case.

Nigeria coach Eric Sekou Chelle, showing respect for Tunisia's midfield strength and quick counter attacking, tweaked both his formation and personnel, making two changes to his starting lineup to shore up his midfield with Frank Onyeka alongside Wilfred Ndidi, while dropping left back Zaidu Sanusi for Bruno Onyemaechi. Tunisia's Hatem Trabelsi, similarly respectful of Nigeria's firepower, switched from his regular 4-3-3 to a more conservative 3-5-2.

Nigeria dominated the first half and the early parts of the second to build up a three-goal lead, but just when it looked like they would close out a comfortable win, they allowed Tunisia a way back in, making for a pulsating finish.

The result means Nigeria are confirmed winners of the group (based on the competition's head-to-head tiebreaker rules), and even if they lose against Uganda in their final group game, they are assured of staying in the "home" stadium at Fes.

Here's what we learned from the match:

Osimhen gets his goal, at last

It has been a while coming, but Victor Osimhen finally got the goal that Nigeria fans have all been waiting for. Just before the break, the Galatasaray forward rose brilliantly to meet Ademola Lookman's cross and head home at the near post to give the Super Eagles the lead their first half dominance had deserved. It was only his second AFCON goal ever, and it came in his 10th appearance in the competition.

Victor Osimhen leaps high to score the opener Nigeria against Tunisia. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In truth, it should have been more on the night. Despite the close attention of Montassar Talbi and co., Osimhen had a couple of great opportunities to break his AFCON goal drought before his opener, but twice he headed over and once mistimed his run and had a tap-in scratched off for offside.

Remarkably, that goal was the fifth goal the Nigeria forward had seen disallowed at the Nations Cup. It didn't matter -- he got it in the end and that is what counts, proof that it is almost impossible to keep a striker of his quality away from goal for too long.

Significantly, the goal means the 26-year-old is now just five goals shy of tying the legendary Rashidi Yekini for Nigeria's all-time scoring record.

Beyond the goal, however, Osimhen's overall game was near-perfect, and showed a slight shift in body language. Twice he set up Lookman, cutting back to find the Atalanta man even when he was well-placed to take a shot. It was the second of those cutbacks that Lookman scored from.

He did, though, get a caution for aggressively celebrating his goal and chirping at Tunisia coach Hatem Trabelsi after scoring his goal. Asked about it at the post-match press conference, Trabelsi said he was not sure why Osimhen was having a go at him

"I don't know, I think he thought I was speaking to the referee too much or trying to influence the referee, which wasn't the case. I didn't respond to it," said the Tunisia coach.

Lookman plays starring role

Unlike their opening game against Tanzania, there were outstanding performances all across the park for Nigeria in what was their toughest fixture of the AFCON group stages. But one player stood above all: Ademola Lookman.

One of the big questions coming into this tournament was whether the Atalanta forward could reignite the form that saw him win the African Player of the Year title in 2024. If he could, then the burden on Osimhen would lessen, and it would make Nigeria a far more dangerous proposition... and so far, Lookman has delivered.

Against Tunisia, the forward was everywhere, drifting right to pick up the ball and run at defenders, going left to do the same (from where he delivered the cross for Osimhen's goal), dropping into the pockets of space in between the lines, and arriving late in the box (like when he met Osimhen's cutback and scored).

This was the 2024 vintage Lookman, and then some. His touches were exquisite, his passing was impeccable, his positioning was always right and his delivery from set pieces was inch perfect. It was from one of his corner deliveries that Ndidi turned in for Nigeria's second goal.

He was rightfully voted MVP.

Familiar issues of not putting teams away

After missing a ton of chances to bury Tanzania and then conceding an avoidable goal to them in their opening game, coach Chelle had flagged the inability to put teams away when they had the chance and spoke of addressing it going forward.

It did not appear that his players, and even the coach himself, took that advice. Up 3-0 in the second half and with the game petering out, they lost a step.

Until then, they had been going hard at duels and winning plenty of second balls but once up by such a large margin, they let Tunisia tale control. They gave away a freekick and slept on the delivery to concede a goal that goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali could have saved if he had not slipped and twisted his knee on the wet pitch. The slip notwithstanding, there was no reason to cede so much ground to the Tunisia, and that soon led to Bright Osayi-Samuel's handball in the box that resulted in the penalty that pulled Tunisia to within a goal.

Ali Abdi scores Tunisia's second against Nigeria. Fareed Kotb/Anadolu via Getty Images

Chelle was just as guilty as his players. With most of Tunisia's attacks coming down the left channel where Osayi-Samuel was taking a beating, he chose to throw on Chidera Ejuke - a player prone to turnovers and not one known to track back and help his fullback in defence - on that left wing. On the other hand, Moses Simon, who came on along with Ejuke in minute 79, helped shut down everything on the right wing.

The introduction of Chidozie Awaziem after the second goal went in helped shore things up some, but Chelle must make learn to better choices.

"During this game we were good for 75 minutes," he said. "And because we scored three goals, maybe [had] a loss of concentration [on Tunisia's opener]. At the end of halftime time, we had seventy percent possession and until 75 minutes, we were the best team on this pitch so I am very proud and happy for my players.

"We have to improve for the last 15 minutes but for sure you cannot play a high pressure for ninety minutes, it is impossible. My vision is to have a team that can do that, but 75 minutes is good."

Captain Ndidi thriving with the armband

In 70 previous appearances for Nigeria, Wilfred Ndidi had not scored a goal. But two games into his time as Super Eagles captain, the midfielder found his first international goal as he rose highest to power Lookman's corner home early in the second half.

It is early days yet, but it appears the Beşiktaş man is thriving in his combined role of leader and midfielder.

Wilfred Ndidi celebrates his first goal for Nigeria. Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP via Getty Images

Against Tanzania, sitting as the deep-lying man in Chelle's diamond midfield, Ndidi was imperious. Against Tunisia, in the double pivot role with Frank Onyeka, he was both effective and efficient without being obtrusive -- and even had a shot that flew slightly over the bar before his goal came.

His immediate predecessor as skipper was a goalscoring defender and Ndidi appears to be picking up the slack. His celebration was a callback to another former Super Eagles captain, the man whose number 4 shirt he currently wears -- It was Nwankwo Kanu's celebration when he scored the golden goal that won the Dream Team Africa's first Olympic football gold medal in 1996.

Chelle shows adaptability

Ahead of the game, Eric Sekou Chelle hinted that he could switch things around. Either by sitting back and ceding possession to the Tunisians or taking the game to them. In the end, he went for the latter.

To do so he had to switch tactics, ditching his favoured diamond midfield for a more flexible double pivot. That meant Samuel Chukwueze dropped to the bench as Frank Onyeka got the nod. Chelle also left the underperforming Zaidu Sanusi on the bench and started Bruno Onyemaechi instead.

As the score and performance showed, the switches worked. They maintained a high line, and a high press, for most of the game and when Tunisia counterattacked (especially with the excellent Hannibal Mejbri), Nigeria matched them for speed and overpowered them with physicality.

There were big performances everywhere. Calvin Bassey, always reliable, was immense at the back, including making at least two goal-saving tackles. Onyemaechi was just as excellent, Onyeka dominated the midfield along with Ndidi and Alex Iwobi while Akor Adams gave the Tunisia defence more than enough to chew on, ensuring they could not concentrate all their attention on Osimhen.

One player who should be very worried would be Sanusi. As good a left back as he is, his game appears to have fallen off recently, and with Onyemaechi's display against Tunisia, there is no doubt who will start the next game -- unless of course, Chelle chooses to rotate his squad after having won the group.

Perhaps what Chelle should be most happy about would be the performance of his front three. Osimhen, Lookman and Adams appear to be finding a great rhythm among them. Once they hit their stride, there is little doubt they have the ability to be the most dangerous attacking trio in all of African football. That should be a scary thought for the opposition.