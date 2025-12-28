Khuliso Mudau claims he was unlucky to concede Mohamed Salah penalty

Hugo Broos reveals Mohamed Salah told him he was surprised by the decision to award Egypt a penalty vs. South Africa. (0:37)

Khuliso Mudau - whose foul on Mohamed Salah led to the penalty from which the Liverpool star scored the only goal of Egypt's 1-0 Friday win over South Africa in Agadir - claimed that it should not have been awarded.

Referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana and VAR Dickens Nyagrowa have come under heavy criticism for the award of a penalty after a lengthy review on the stroke of half-time due to Mudau catching Salah in the box with a flailing hand to the face.

While contact to the face is often treated as a serious offence due to safety concerns, South Africa felt that the contact was incidental and did not affect the flow of the game. Mudau, for his part, did not agree with the spot-kick awarded against him.

Egypt's forward Mohamed Salah is fouled by South Africa's defender Khuliso Mudau and a penalty is given, seeing Egypt win the AFCON match 1-0. FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images

"I don't think it was a penalty for Egypt. The referee gave it, and there is nothing we can do. We just need to focus on the next game," Mudau said post-match via SABC Sport.

"We didn't have luck. We did everything to score but couldn't. We just need to focus on the next one. There are positives to take, everyone was willing to help the team.

"We missed a lot of chances. If we make sure we take our chances, we will improve as a team."

Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Mudau certainly has the backing of head coach Hugo Broos - who suggested even Salah himself admitted surprise at the penalty decision.

"First half, Egypt was the better team. Second half, we were the better team. The game was decided by two decisions - two decisions that were not right," Broos told reporters after the match.

"The first one was ridiculous. Even Mo Salah said to me after the game that he was surprised that that was a penalty."

Another critic of the officiating was former South Africa, Everton and Tottenham winger Steven Pienaar - who wrote on X "Well done Bafana Bafana, we can't play against the ref and Egypt."

Bafana Bafana need a draw against Zimbabwe in Marrakesh on Monday to seal their place in the last 16. Meanwhile, Egypt have already advanced as Group B winners and will remain in Agadir to take on Angola in their concurrent final group stage fixture.