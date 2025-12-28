Thomas Frank says Tottenham will only sign 'fully committed' players in January

Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Frank has promised Tottenham will only sign "fully committed" players in next month's transfer window.

Frank has struggled since he took over from Ange Postecoglou in June and won only 10 of his 26 matches in charge of Spurs ahead of Sunday's trip to Crystal Palace.

It meant Tottenham were 14th in the Premier League on Christmas Day but despite their struggles, the Danish coach will only bring in certain characters in January after a summer where both Eberechi Eze and Morgan Gibbs-White turned the club down.

Asked about potential signings being fully sold on the project, Frank explained: "Key, in every aspect.

"Any player we sign needs to be fully committed on the project. No doubt about that. Very important.

"Character for me, as I've said many times, is the most important thing. They need to buy into it so we are aligned.

"It makes it easier for me to say, 'Hey remember the bit I said about this...', then it's a little bit easier to have consequences."

The past year has seen major changes at Tottenham with Frank one of several incomings amid a number of outgoings.

Daniel Levy was the most high-profile departure after he left as chairman in September having been invited to step down by majority owners ENIC.

It has put greater control in the hands of the Lewis family trust, which runs ENIC and targeted "more wins, more often" following the removal of Levy.

That has not immediately happened with Tottenham and Frank unable to sufficiently handle domestic and European commitments so far this season, but the 52-year-old is convinced he can turn it around in north London after a run of five defeats in eight.

Frank added: "At Brondby I didn't win the first eight games and then we were unbeaten in nine. At Brentford, we lost eight out of 10 games and then were were unbeaten in 10.

"So, I am convinced we will see a similar pattern here. Not in doubt of that. Because I know how to make a competitive team. We will make a very competitive team here as well. I'm not in doubt of that."

While results have not been what he hoped, the former Brentford boss has not lost sleep over Spurs' struggles.

"The good thing is I've always been a good sleeper, so I think that's helpful," Frank smiled.

"We want to be successful, we want to be consistent. There's all small different bits we'd like to improve. I think that's part of it. I think it's completely open and transparent.

"I think it's also clear that we are searching to find a very consistent, competitive team week in, week out.

"When you get small setbacks and don't get the right response you try something new or you stick to it, so that's the bit.

"It's normal. It's not the first time in my career I haven't found the team instantly (clicks) but it's coming over time. I know it will come. Probably sooner rather than later."