Enzo Maresca reacts to Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League. (0:47)

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca wants to be reunited with former Manchester City midfielder James McAtee, while AZ Alkmaar won't let Real Madrid target Kees Smit leave for a low transfer fee. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

James McAtee scored seven goals in 27 appearances for Manchester City last season before joining Nottingham Forest in the summer. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

- Chelsea is one of the clubs showing an interest in signing Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder James McAtee, the Daily Mail reports. Blues boss Enzo Maresca is an admirer of the 23-year-old after working with him at Manchester City. McAtee' signed for Forest after helping England win the European Under-21 Championship in the summer, but his lack of game time at The City Ground has alerted interested clubs with Leeds United, AFC Bournemouth, Fulham, Sunderland, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt and PSV Eindhoven all looking at him. Chelsea also hold an interest in Forest's Elliot Anderson and Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton as the Blues consider strengthening their midfield.

- Real Madrid and top Premier League clubs have been scouting AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, who also has plenty more interest from other top clubs around Europe, according to Fabrizio Romano. Even so, he adds that a move isn't likely to happen until the summer. AZ would not accept the €50 million that has been reported as the 19-year-old's valuation, as the Eredevisie club has already turned down offers that would eventually reach €60m.

- Manchester United only view Al Hilal midfielder Rúben Neves as a "drastic late back-up plan" as they consider midfield targets in January, according to TEAMtalk. They have been made aware of the 28-year-old's situation and conditions for a move, but there has so far been no clarity on whether a transfer could genuinely happen. With United's top options not likely to be available during the winter window, those at Old Trafford could decide to look at alternatives.

- Charlotte FC are set to sign Celta Vigo and United States midfielder Luca de la Torre, The Athletic reports. The 27-year-old will join the MLS club in a permanent deal having spent 2025 on loan at San Diego FC, who will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money from Charlotte for De la Torre's rights. The midfielder has 32 caps for the USMNT and still hopes to make the FIFA World Cup squad despite being left out of the final two squads of 2025.

- AS Roma are trying to find a solution to sign Giacomo Raspadori despite Atlético Madrid wanting the forward to stay, according to Marca. The 25-year-old is interested by the prospect of having a more prominent role at the Stadio Olimpico. With Raspadori remaining in the plans of Atleti and Diego Simeone, they are willing to listen to offers but won't consider any offers that don't see them recoup the €22m spent on him last summer.

- While Barcelona want Manchester City defender Nathan Aké on loan, a permanent move is more likely to be wanted by AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham United. (Caught Offside)

- Inter Milan are looking at Atalanta's Cagliari loanee Marco Palestra, could re-sign Club Brugge midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic and are considering Sassuolo's Tarik Muharemovic and Hajduk Split's Branimir Mlacic for the centre-back position. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Negotiations for Mike Maignan to extend his contract with AC Milan remain complicated but the goalkeeper has shown a willingness to listen to the club's proposals. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Cole Campbell, Julien Duranville and Salih Ozcan could all leave Borussia Dortmund. (Sport Bild)

- Fiorentina are looking at Nice winger Jeremie Boga, Koln's Eric Martel and Udinese's Sandi Lovric for midfield, plus Brighton & Hove Albion's Diego Coppola and Tottenham Hotspur's Radu Dragusin at centre-back. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Lazio are monitoring Sporting CP striker Fotis Ioannidis with the summer transfer window in mind. (Nicolo Schira)

- Bologna are in talks with Fluminense regarding the centre-back Juan Pablo Freytes, who has given his availability for a contract that runs until 2030. (Nicolo Schira)

- Eintracht Frankfurt are optimistic about the prospect of completing a deal for Elversberg striker Younes Ebnoutalib despite facing competition from Wolfsburg. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Atlanta United are finalising a deal to sign Necaxa centre-back Tomás Jacob for around $5m. (Tom Bogert)

- Most of Ligue 1's top clubs outside of Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Dunkerque winger Gessime Yassine and there is also competition from Borussia Mönchengladbach, Werder Bremen, the Red Bull Group and Villarreal. (Footmercato)

- Flamengo are in contact with Lazio striker Taty Castellanos but there haven't been any official club-to-club offers yet. (Rudy Galetti)

- Defensive midfielder Jean Onana is ready to leave Genoa during the January transfer window. (Nicolo Schira)