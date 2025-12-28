Declan Rice has put Arsenal back in charge of Premier League title race insists Martin Ødegaard

Open Extended Reactions

Martin Ødegaard believes Declan Rice's "unbelievable" performance as an emergency right-back demonstrates that Arsenal are "ready to do whatever it takes" to win the Premier League.

Jurriën Timber withdrew on the eve of the Gunners' 2-1 victory over Brighton - which restored their two-point advantage over Manchester City at the top of the table - with a suspected ankle injury.

Ben White's continued absence saw Rice fill in at full-back, while Mikel Arteta's defensive problems carried over into the warm-up with Riccardo Calafiori forced to pull out of the contest in the moments before kick-off.

Arteta said after the nervy win that the club - who have faced a series of injuries this season - are already in survival mode.

With Timber and White both unavailable on Saturday, Rice, who has been one of the standout midfielders in the league so far this term, could be required to play out of position again when Arsenal host third-placed Aston Villa on Tuesday.

"It was an unbelievable performance from him (Rice)," said Ødegaard of his team-mate's display against Brighton.

"To play right-back, probably the first time in his life, and then do it the way he did it today was unbelievable, so a really, really good performance from him.

"And that's just our team. Everyone is ready to do whatever it takes, and that (Rice's performance) was another good example of that."

Ødegaard sent Arsenal on their way to victory when he opened his account for the season after 14 minutes at the Emirates.

The home side appeared to be on course for a comfortable three points when Georginio Rutter then scored an own goal shortly after the interval.

However, after Diego Gómez lashed home in the 64th minute, David Raya was required to produce an impressive save in the final quarter of an hour to ensure Arsenal returned to the top of the summit.

Ødegaard, who has been short on goals for the past 18 months, was pleased to end his drought.

The Norway international added: "I've been waiting for that one and working really hard to improve on the finishing.

"I like to be in those areas, and Bukayo (Saka), we know each other really well, he finds me there, and there was a little angle in the corner there, so it was a good goal.

"It was brilliant. As I said, we've been working really hard to get it, and it was there, so we're really pleased."