Andy Carroll: Ex-England striker due in court after arrest

Former Newcastle United and Liverpool striker Andy Carroll has been charged with breaching a non-molestation order and is set to appear at court on Tuesday.

Carroll, capped nine times by England and who moved from Newcastle to Liverpool for a then club record £35 million ($47.3m) in 2011, was arrested in April after allegedly committing an offence the previous month.

An Essex Police spokesperson confirmed to ESPN: "A man has been charged with breaching a non-molestation order.

Andy Carrolll joined Dagenham & Redbridge in July after spells in France with Amiens and Bordeaux. Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

"Andrew Carroll, 36, of Epping, was arrested on April 27 and the alleged offences relate to an incident in March this year. He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on December 30."

Carroll also counts West Ham, Reading and West Brom among his former employers. After a spell in France with Amiens and Bordeaux, he signed for National League South club Dagenham & Redbridge in July.

A non-molestation order is a UK court injunction, typically to stop an individual from contacting another person. Punishments for breaching the order range from a fine to, in the severest of cases, up to five years in prison.