Christian Eriksen hits out at Ruben Amorim for Man United criticism

Former Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has hit out at manager Ruben Amorim for claiming last year's side was the "worst" in the club's history, insisting it "didn't help at all."

Amorim has often criticised his side over a rollercoaster 14 months in charge and last January said "we are the worst team, maybe, in the history of Manchester United."

Eriksen, who left United in the summer after four years at Old Trafford, said it came at a time the squad were already trying to shut out outside noise -- often from former players-turned-pundits -- and put extra pressure on them.

"That didn't help," Eriksen told The Sunday Times. "Yeah, that didn't help at all. I mean, that was not ... I don't think that helped the players at all.

"Some stuff you can say inside and it's not too clever to say outside, to put extra pressure and put an extra label on the players who were already trying to do their best.

Christian Eriksen left Manchester United in the summer after four years at Old Trafford. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

"I don't think that helped at all, no. Then if he's right or wrong, whatever, but I think for us it was a bit of like, 'Oh, here we go again. Another headline.'"

United ultimately finished 15th in the Premier League last season but are currently sixth this year after 18 games.

Eriksen, a Tottenham icon who has 310 league appearances in England overall, signed for Wolfsburg on a free in the summer.