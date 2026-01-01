Arsenal transfers: Latest news, reports and ESPN analysis on January signings, exits

Open Extended Reactions

Arteta: Arsenal 'actively looking' for signings

Mendoza, Bahoya long-term targets for Arsenal

Sources: Arsenal in contract talks with Saka, Timber

All completed Arsenal transfers

Dec. 29, 2025

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said the club are prepared to ease their injury problems by "actively looking" at signing new players when the transfer window reopens next month.

"The window is there and I mean we are Arsenal and we have to be looking at it -- 'Okay, what do we need?' And we have to be actively looking and then, whether we can do it or not, that's a different story," he said.

"But our job is to always be very prepared because something can happen, so hopefully it'll be very positive.

Dec. 25, 2025

Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza is a target as Arsenal have one eye on the future. The 20-year-old has a €20 million release clause in his contract and is also wanted by multiple teams across Europe.

Eintracht Frankfurt's Jean-Mattéo Bahoya is a longer-term possibility. -- James Olley

Dec. 19, 2025

Mikel Arteta has hinted he could stay at Arsenal beyond his current contract but suggested he would have to earn any new deal.

The 43-year-old has 18 months remaining on his existing agreement and holds significant influence at the top of the club after masterminding a dramatic upturn in fortunes during six years in charge.

Asked if he imagined staying with Arsenal beyond 2027, Arteta replied: "Yes, but it is about today. And a lot of things have to happen in the next few months as well, to earn the right." -- James Olley

Dec. 12, 2025

Mikel Arteta has ruled out the prospect of Gabriel Jesus leaving Arsenal in January.

The striker faces tough competition to win back a regular starting spot, however, with €73 million ($85.6m) summer signing Viktor Gyökeres fit again and Kai Havertz nearing a return to full fitness following his own knee problem.

Without that trio, midfielder Mikel Merino has thrived as a makeshift centre-forward and the combination has led to speculation Jesus could seek a move in January in a bid to force his way into the Brazil squad for next summer's World Cup finals.

However, speaking on Friday, Arteta was asked whether he would consider allowing Jesus, whose contract expires in the summer of 2027, to leave in January.

"No, I don't consider that and especially with the situation we have right now," he said. -- James Olley

Dec. 5, 2025

Mikel Arteta has said Arsenal are "on alert" to enter the January transfer market as ongoing injury issues deplete his squad.

The club spent more than £250 million ($333.5m) on eight new signings but Arteta hinted there may be more to come if the right situation arose.

Sources have told ESPN that Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza is one player under consideration.

"We always have to be prepared," Arteta said.

"The moment that we have an option to touch the squad, to improve the squad or to protect the squad, depending on what happens, I think we need to be open for it." -- James Olley

Dec. 5, 2025

Arsenal have announced the signing of 16-year-old twins Edwin and Holger Quintero from Independiente Del Valle in a deal that becomes official when they turn 18 in August 2027.

Nov. 11, 2025

Arsenal are engaged in contract talks with several players, including winger Bukayo Saka and defender Jurriën Timber.

Negotiations with Saka's representatives have been taking place for several months and sources have told ESPN that a positive conclusion is expected to be reached.

Saka's new deal is expected to make him the club's highest-paid player, on more than £300,000 a week.

Timber's existing agreement does not expire until 2028, and so there is no major urgency. However, the Gunners are keen to reward the 24-year-old right back for his excellent recent form. -- James Olley