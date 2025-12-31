From Luke Littler to Ben Stokes, the quotes that defined sport in 2025

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler showed he's got wheels, Women's sports excelled, Ange Postecoglou escaped into box sets, and Ben Stokes reignited an old feud with Ian "Beefy" Botham.

In 2025, the stories of sport were shaped as much by what was said as what was done -- here are some of the best quotes of the year.

"I'm 35, he's 17. Every 17 years, a star gets born."

Back in January, seventeen-year-old Luke Littler etched his name in to sporting history when he beat Michael van Gerwen in the final of the World Darts Championship.

Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images

- The Luke Littler effect: How 'The Nuke' changed darts like Tiger Woods changed golf

"There has got to be seismic changes."

Wales endured a bruising 2025. After a tumultuous 2024 for Welsh rugby, there was hope things could turn around in the past year, but after being condemned to a 68-14 defeat to England, handing them the Six Nations wooden spoon, former Wales star Alun Wyn Jones was harsh but fair in his evaluation of the countries rugby fate.

"I won't sleep very well tonight, but it's OK."

In an all-time classic French Open final, three match points separated Jannik Sinner and Roland Garros glory. Enter, Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard prevailed and won the adrenaline-filled epic five-set battle that lasted 5 hours and 29 minutes before he got his hands on the trophy.

"All the best TV series, season three is better than season two."

Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou promised he would deliver a trophy in his second season at Spurs, and he delivered. After guiding Tottenham to the Europa League trophy, he declared there was more to come. However, he later correctly predicted a plot twist.

"I should have thought about it a bit more because sometimes they kill off the main character."

Sixteen days after bringing the Europa League trophy back from Bilbao to north London, Spurs sacked Postecoglou.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

"I just asked Emma if she wants to play doubles with me. She took a while to respond."

For the first time ever, the US Open featured a 16-team mixed doubles event with dynamic duos from the top of the men's and women's tour. Emma Raducanu seemed to play it cool when asked by Alcaraz to be his partner.

After 26 years in the hot seat, Gary Lineker signed off as Match of the Day host. He announced in November 2024 he would be leaving the football show and the end of the 2024-25 season after apologising for sharing an antisemitic social media post.

- Gary Lineker to leave BBC early, won't present 2026 World Cup - reaction

"The stadium was silent. Silent. We never got any energy back from the stands."

England boss Thomas Tuchel had a pop at the lack of atmosphere at Wembley during their friendly 3-0 win over Wales.

- Tuchel blasts 'silent' Wembley crowd in England win over Wales

"Are we loud enough for you?"

Fast forward to the next game and England's away fans responded in Latvia.

- England boss Thomas Tuchel takes fan taunts in good humour

Max Verstappen hit upon a plan to make the Monaco Grand Prix more interesting.

"I don't miss a penalty twice."

Lioness Chloe Kelly had a penalty saved in the Euro 2025 semifinal. Stepping up to secure European glory for the second time in a row, she scored the winning spot-kick in the final against Spain.

Photo by Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Having failed his theory exam several times previously, Luke 'the Nuke' hit the bullseye in his driving test and passed first time. Having won well over £1.5 million in prize money in his short career to date, Littler reminded the world he is in fact still just a 17-year-old despite his incredible success.

- Luke Littler bullseye in driving test after costly traffic jam

"Truly the most that I felt bad was for the people that had come to watch that day."

Amanda Anisimova reflected on her crushing 6-0, 6-0 defeat by Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ronnie O'Sullivan hit two 147 breaks in the same match at the Saudi Arabia Masters.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers was underwhelmed by the club's transfer business. Later in the season, cracks began to appear as Celtic were knocked out of the Champions League by Kazakhstan minnows Kairat Almaty.

- Rodgers resigns as Celtic boss after poor start to season

"What has failed recently was not due to our structure or model, but to one individual's desire for self-preservation at the expense of others."

Celtic major shareholder Dermot Desmond's shared a not-so-fond farewell to Rodgers after he resigned.

Rory McIlroy responded in kind to rowdy American hecklers at the Ryder Cup -- although their noise didn't get the best of Team Europe as they went on to claim the win.

Photo by Maddie Meyer/PGA of America/PGA of America via Getty Images

- Ryder Cup 2025: Best moments from the final round

"We hope we have inspired young girls to go and pick up a ball -- any kind of ball, any kind of sport -- and do whatever they want to in the world, because if you dream big enough you can get it."

England rugby union captain Zoe Aldcroft hoped that the Red Roses' victory at the Women's World Cup would have inspired the next generation of girls.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

"There are quite a few factors that go into why we can't prepare how the has-beens maybe prepared in the past."

England captain Ben Stokes had the likes of Sir Ian Botham and Michael Vaughan in his sights before the Ashes.

"It's like if Tiger Woods goes to The Masters and says he's prepared by going on the crazy golf and got a couple of shots through the windmill."

Vaughan doubled down after the first Test drubbing.