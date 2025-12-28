What are the longest Premier League goal streaks? Dominic Calvert-Lewin aims to match Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah

Open Extended Reactions

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has the chance to become just the 15th player to score in seven consecutive Premier League games when Leeds take on Liverpool on New Year's Day, as the striker embarks on a run of form reminiscent of record-holder Jamie Vardy.

Calvert-Lewin has scored in each of his last six appearances, against Leeds, Chelsea, Liverpool, Brentford, Crystal Palace (twice) and Sunderland.

The streak comes after he netted just once in his first 10 Premier League games for the club following a summer move on a free from Everton.

Fourteen players have scored scored in seven games in a row or more before, with both Vardy and former Manchester United forwrd Ruud van Nistelrooy having done so twice.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in six Premier League games in a row. Who has managed more? GettyImages

Vardy holds the record with goals in 11 straight games for Leicester in 2015-16, when he broke Van Nistelrooy's longstanding record.

Both Vardy and Van Nistelrooy have also managed a streak of eight, in 2019-20 and 2001-02 respectively.

Also on the list are Liverpool's new signing Alexander Isak (eight straight for Newcastle last season), Manchester City's Erling Haaland (seven in 2022-23) and, surprisingly, Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock (seven in 2021-22.).

Willock, Vardy, Daniel Sturridge, Alan Shearer, Ian Wright and Mark Stein are the other Englishman to do what Calvert-Lewin will be looking to achieve at Anfield on Thursday.

Longest Premier League scoring streaks Player Club Scoring streak Season Jamie Vardy Leicester 11 2015-16 Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United 10 2002-03 + 2003-04 Alexander Isak Newcastle 8 2024-25 Jamie Vardy Leicester 8 2019-20 Daniel Sturridge Liverpool 8 2013-14 Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United 8 2001-02 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottingham Forest 7 2022-23 + 2023-24 Erling Haaland Manchester City 7 2022-23 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 7 2021-22 Joe Willock Newcastle 7 2021-22 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 7 2018-2019 + 2019-20 Romelu Lukaku Everton 7 2015-16 Emmanuel Adebayor Arsenal 7 2007-08 Thierry Henry Arsenal 7 2000-01 Alan Shearer Newcastle 7 1996-97 Ian Wright Arsenal 7 1994-95 Mark Stein Chelsea 7 1993-94

All stats provided by ESPN Global Research.