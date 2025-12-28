Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami CF will return to action in 2026 with a preseason tour across South America, traveling to Colombia, Peru and Ecuador ahead of the upcoming Major League Soccer campaign.

Miami is set to kick off the friendlies with a visit to Estadio Alejandro Villanueva on Jan. 24 to face Alianza Lima, the second most successful side in Peruvian football history with 25 First Division titles.

The Herons will then travel to Colombia a week later to play against Atlético Nacional at Estadio Atanasio Girardot before concluding the tour with a game versus Barcelona de Guayaquil on Feb. 7 at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha.

Atlético Nacional, commonly referred to as Los Verdolagas, has the most trophies in Colombian soccer with 18 First Division titles, two CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores crowns, and two Copa Interamericana titles, among others.

The final game against Barcelona de Guayaquil in Ecuador will mark Inter Miami's first visit to the country, facing off against the team with the most Ecuadorian top-flight league titles at 16.

Inter Miami will then return to Florida to prepare for the first game of the MLS season on Feb. 21 against LAFC.

Javier Mascherano's team is coming off a historic 2025 season after lifting its first ever MLS Cup with a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps at Chase Stadium on Dec. 6. Prior to winning MLS Cup, Miami won the 2023 Leagues Cup title, and in 2024 lifted the Supporters' Shield and set the record for most points in a single season.

Miami star Lionel Messi, who joined the team in the summer of 2023, led the league in goals in 2025 to claim his first MLS Golden Boot and also won the league's MVP award for the second time.