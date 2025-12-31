Erling Haaland, Rory McIlroy, Lando Norris and the stats that shaped sport in 2025

Open Extended Reactions

Records were broken and landmarks were achieved in another memorable year of sporting action -- here are the major statistical achievements of 2025.

111

It took 111 games for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to reach 100 Premier League goals, a new record. He was also quickest to 50 Champions League goals, in 49 games -- in both cases lowering the record by 13.

Erling Haaland celebrates his 50th Champions League goal.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola marked 1,000 games in management with his 716th win, 3-0 over Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah reached 250 Liverpool goals, just the third player to do so after Ian Rush and Roger Hunt. Salah won the 2024-25 Premier League Golden Boot with 29 goals.

Mohamed Salah reached 250 Liverpool goals

Arsenal winger Max Dowman became the youngest ever Champions League player, aged 15 years and 308 days.

Max Dowman made Champions League history when coming off the bench for Arsenal against Slavia Prague.

Southampton's Premier League points total was only one more than Derby's record low of 11 set in 2007-08.

play 0:53 How Southampton avoided Premier League lowest points record Take a look at the numbers behind Southampton's 0-0 draw against Manchester City.

Both automatic promotion winners in the Championship, Leeds and Burnley secured 100 points. Birmingham's 111 in League One was an English league record.

Chelsea's record points tally as they won their sixth successive Women's Super League title. Their winning margin of 12 was also a record and they won only the third ever women's domestic treble.

Chelsea celebrates winning the WSL

England went through their World Cup qualifying campaign without conceding a single goal, scoring 22 as they won all eight games.

Sarina Wiegman won her third successive Women's European Championship, bringing England a second straight triumph -- despite the Lionesses leading for just four minutes and 52 seconds across their three knockout matches.

After an up-and-down tournament and a rocky knockout stage where England found themselves trailing for large parts, the Lionesses found a way and were officially crowned Euro 2025 champions.

£3bn

Premier League clubs set a new spending record for the summer transfer window. Liverpool spent an initial £100m on Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz then a British-record £125m for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

1

Bayern Munich's Bundesliga title was the first major trophy of England captain Harry Kane's career.

6

Rory McIlroy's Masters win in April made him only the sixth man to win the modern-era career Grand Slam, joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

Europe's Ryder Cup winning margin at Bethpage Black, the competition's first away win in 12 years.

Joe Root's first-innings score in the second Ashes Test in Brisbane, his first century in Australia in 30 Test innings.

Joe Root brought up his maiden hundred in Australia to carry England's hopes

Australia's winning margin in the Women's Ashes.

11

Lando Norris became the 11th different British winner of the Formula One drivers' title.

Lando Norris has become a world champion for the first time after holding off Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.

Norris' winning margin was the smallest since Kimi Raikkonen and Lewis Hamilton's back-to-back one-point wins in 2007 and 2008.

Successive men's grand slam tennis tournaments won by Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner as, for the second year in a row, they shared the four majors two apiece.

Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner

Luke Littler won six of the eight televised PDC ranking events -- the World Championship, UK Open, World Matchplay, World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and Players' Championship -- as the 18-year-old became world number one.

England won the Women's Rugby World Cup for the third time, beating Canada in the final at Twickenham.

England won their third World Cup title in front of almost 82,000 fans at Twickenham

Gold medals for Great Britain and Northern Ireland at September's World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, with three silvers and two bronzes leaving them 21st in the medal table.