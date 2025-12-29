Stats: Ronaldo hits 40 for 14th time, Aston Villa's club record run, Pulisic's 50

Open Extended Reactions

It was another busy weekend of football in Premier League and Serie A while Bundesliga and LaLiga are enjoying a break.

Arsenal continued to lead the Premier League with their win over Brighton while Manchester City also maintained their streak with a victory over Nottingham Forest. Liverpool inflicted more damage on Wolves while Aston Villa defeated Chelsea.

In Serie A, Inter Milan lead the table by one point after their win over Atalanta while AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus also secured victories.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo continued to break record in the Saudi Pro League as Al Nassr top the table after yet another win.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from the weekend's football matches:

19

Archie Gray at 19y, 291d became the youngest Englishman to score for Tottenham in the Premier League since Dele Alli in January 2016 (19y 287, also vs. Crystal Palace).

11

Leeds United's equaliser against Sunderland was just the second goal scored in the Premier League this season with all 11 players involved in the move, after Rio Ngumoha's goal for Liverpool at Newcastle in August.

6

Dominic Calvert-Lewin became the first Leeds United player to score in six top-flight games in a row since John McCole in the 1959-60 campaign.

5

Manchester City's Rayan Cherki has recorded 7 assists in the season so far, equalling Bruno Fernandes at the top of the assist tally.

54

Across the last three Premier League seasons, Aston Villa have won more points from losing positions than any other Premier League side (54).

11

Aston Villa has equalled the club record for the longest winning streak across all competitions (11 straight wins for first time since 1914).

11 STRAIGHT WINS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1914‼️ With their 2-1 win vs. Chelsea, Aston Villa tied their club record for the longest win streak across all competitions �� pic.twitter.com/AGCtPyVk34 - ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) December 28, 2025

3

Ollie Watkins became the first player in Premier League history to score the winning goal on three separate occasions at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea (April 2023, September 2023, December 2025).

1

Florian Wirtz scored his first ever Premier League goal for Liverpool on his 17th appearance and with his 21st shot in the competition.

4

Four of Arsenal's last six goals have been opposition own goals, as many as across their previous 182 goals combined in all competitions.

2022

Manchester United won a Premier League game in which Bruno Fernandes did not feature for the first time since a 3-2 win over Tottenham in March 2022 under Ralf Rangnick.

They had lost five of their last six league games without the midfielder before their win over Newcastle on Friday.

2

Wolves became the second English top-flight club to start a season without a win in their first 18 games, and first in over 120 years since Bolton Wanderers in 1902-03 (22 games)

15

Lautaro Martínez has scored 15 goals in Serie A in 2025, a joint-high in the competition (Orsolini also scored 15). The Argentine has also scored in four league games in a row in a calendar year for the first time since December 2021 (a run of 5).

5

Napoli's Rasmus Højlund has scored 6 goals in 12 appearances so far in the Serie A, already two more than he netted last season for Manchester United in the Premier League -- 4 goals scored in 32 games

50

AC Milan's Christian Pulisic has 50 goal contributions in his three seasons in Serie A. Only Martínez has more (53) during that time.

15

Kenan Yildiz, at 20 years 238 days, has scored 15 goals so far. He has equalled Alessandro Del Piero at sixth place of Juventus' top scorers before turning 21 years old in Serie A.

MESSI-RONALDO WATCH

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in Al Nassr's 3-0 win over Al Akhdoud in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday.

CRISTIANO RONALDO DOES IT AGAIN! �� ⚽️ GETTING CLOSE AND CLOSE TO 1,000 GOALS. WHAT A WAY TO CLOSE THE YEAR �� pic.twitter.com/S08uh12Gt7 - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 27, 2025

40

Ronaldo has scored 40 goals in this calendar year. This is the third consecutive time he has hit 40 goals in a year and 14th time in his career.

8

Ronaldo scored for the eighth consecutive Saudi Pro League game, bagging 11 in the process. That is his longest streak of goals in consecutive games since the 2019-20 season with Juventus, when he scored 11 games in a row.