AFCON 2025: Cameroon, Ivory Coast share thrilling draw; Aubameyang's Gabon knocked out

Amad's thunderous strike and Ghislain Konan's own goal ensured Africa Cup of Nations title holders Ivory Coast and troubled Cameroon shared the points in a 1-1 draw in Marrakesh on Sunday that leaves both on course for the Last 16.

Amad, who had struck the winner in Ivory Coast's opener against Mozambique, opened the scoring in the 52nd minute when he gathered possession on the right flank, cut inside, and curled a powerful effort beyond Devis Epassy.

However, the title holders' lead was short-lived, with Junior Tchamadeu forcing the equaliser three minutes later when the Ivorians failed to clear their lines, and the Stoke City man's shot deflected off Konan and looped over Yahia Fofana into the net.

AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS STANDINGS

With Kylian Mbappe, Samuel Eto'o, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jules Kounde among those watching on, Cameroon had the first major chance of the half, with Christian Kofane slapping an effort against the bar after being picked out by Tchamadeu's cutback.

Cameroon's ascendency was short-lived, however, with Amad becoming increasingly influential -- first setting up Vakoun Bayo, who headed over from close range in the 41st minute, before winning a corner after an effort was blocked by the Cameroon defenders.

Soon after the break, the Elephants had the ball in the net, with Franck Kessie meeting Bayo's knockdown with an acrobatic finish, only for the referee to determine the midfield general had been in an offside position.

As the game became increasingly frenetic, Cameroon struck next, Danny Namaso hitting a deflected effort which rattled the Ivorian bar, before Amad's decisive intervention to give the title holders the lead.

They were unable to settle before the Indomitable Lions were level, Tchamadeu collecting the ball in the box and watching on as his deflected effort fell in over the stranded Fofana.

Cameroon enjoyed the better of the late exchanges, and although Emerse Fae turned to Wilfried Zaha to give Ivory Coast an extra attacking dimension, neither team could alter the result in their favour.

The result also condemns Gabon to an early elimination after they were defeated 3-2 by Mozambique in Agadir in Group F's earlier kickoff, with the Mambas ending their 39-year wait for a victory at the Nations Cup.

First-half goals from Faisal Bangal and Geny Catamo gave Mozambique a commanding lead, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - playing despite ongoing fitness concerns - halved the deficit in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Soon after the break, Diogo Calila restored Mozambique's two-goal cushion, and while substitute Alex Moucketou-Moussounda gave the Panthers hope with a 76th-minute finish from point-bank range, they were unable to get the equaliser their superiority arguably deserved.

After two games, Gabon are already out of the running on zero points, while Mozambique are in third on three, with Ivory Coast and Cameroon on four apiece and with identical records. Ivory Coast will be looking to advance as group winners when they face Gabon in their third group game in Marrakesh on December 31, while Mozambique and Cameroon clash in Agadir.

Earlier, Algeria secured their progression to the Last 16 as Group E winners following a 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat.

Riyad Mahrez scored the only goal of the game - a 23rd-minute penalty after Rayan Ait Nouri was fouled by Ismahila Ouedraogo - to send the Fennecs through with six points from their opening two matches.

Sudan, who had been defeated by Algeria in their opener, responded with a 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea following Saul Coco's 74th-minute own goal.

Algeria will now meet the runner-up from Group D - Senegal, the Democratic Republic of Congo or Benin - in Rabat on January 6, with the winner of this match potentially set to meet Nigeria in a quarterfinal in Marrakesh on January 10.

The 2019 champions conclude their Group E campaign against Equatorial Guinea on New Year's Eve, while Sudan face Burkina Faso at the same time.