Arne Slot frustrated over injuries to Liverpool signings

Gab Marcotti talks about Florian Wirtz's potential to grow at Liverpool after his goal vs. Wolves. (1:34)

What's the best position to play Florian Wirtz at Liverpool? (1:34)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool have yet to get full value from their huge summer spending spree because of the injuries they have suffered, according to head coach Arne Slot.

British record signing Alexander Isak arrived lacking match fitness, struggled with niggles and has now been ruled out for at least two months with a broken leg.

Centre-back Giovanni Leoni sustained a season-ending knee injury in his first appearance while Jeremie Frimpong has made just five starts in 11 games due to a persistent hamstring issue.

- Van Dijk: More to come from Writz after first Liverpool goal

- With Salah away and Isak out, Wirtz's first goal comes at a crucial time

- How many more Liverpool matches will Salah miss during AFCON?

That trio arrived in deals almost worth a combined £200 million, close to half of the club's close-season outlay.

"I think a lot has been said by so many people about the amount of money we've spent," Slot said.

"But unfortunately not all of the money we've spent we have used and that has to do with the injuries of these players."