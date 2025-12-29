Gab Marcotti explains why he thinks Rasmus Højlund has a better coach in Antonio Conte at Napoli than he did at Manchester United. (0:42)

Open Extended Reactions

Napoli want Real Madrid midfielder Franco Mastantuono on loan, but he won't be allowed to move this month, while Fulham are interested in signing USMNT and PSV Eindhoven striker Ricardo Pepi. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's summer grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Iraola on Semenyo: If he can play years for us, it's much better!

- Frank: Spurs will sign only 'fully committed' players in January

- Amorim: United 'cannot make same mistakes' with transfers

Real Madrid midfielder Franco Mastantuono has had a good start to life at his new club. Diego Souto/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Napoli have been heavily linked with a loan move for Real Madrid midfielder Franco Mastantuono, but Madrid have closed the door on any departure, according to Marca. Mastantuono, 18, only moved from River Plate for €45 million in the summer and has already become Los Blancos' second-youngest debutant in the Champions League and their fourth youngest goal-scorer in LaLiga history. Napoli had been enquiring about a loan deal as they seek midfield reinforcements, but their interest was quickly quashed before any concrete offer was made.

- Fulham are interested in signing USMNT and PSV Eindhoven striker Ricardo Pepi, according to The Daily Mail. Fulham boss Marco Silva is in the market for more firepower up front alongside Raúl Jiménez, 34, and Rodrigo Muniz, who is on his way back from injury. Pepi, 22, has scored nine goals so far this season and was a target for Fulham and West Ham United last summer. He is now the preferred option ahead of Fiorentina striker Moise Kean, but PSV value his transfer at around €40 million.

- Bournemouth are expecting a late bid to sign winger Antoine Semenyo from Liverpool, says The Telegraph. The Ghana forward has seemingly been destined for a move to Manchester City in recent days and wants his future resolved by Jan. 1, as he has a release clause of £65 million that expires in a few weeks. But Semenyo could still be a target for Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes and could have a big decision to make soon. Meanwhile, Bournemouth are set to replace Semenyo with Leicester City's Abdul Fatawu, 21, who is expected to be available for transfer at around £30 million, according to The Daily Mail.

- Tottenham Hotspur will be active in the January transfer window, and the club have been linked with a host of players. TEAMtalk says Spurs will attempt to beat the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid to the signing of Crystal Palace Adam Wharton, while Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka is also a target as his contract expires in the summer. The Evening Standard suggests that Manchester City winger Savinho appears to be off limits, but lists other targets including Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush, FC Porto forward Samu Aghehowa, Juventus star Kenan Yildiz and Barcelona wantaway keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

- Barcelona are looking to find a new left-footed center back in January, with Manchester City reportedly willing to part with Nathan Aké for a fee of around €25 million, according to Sport. Ake, 30, hasn't played as much first-team football as he would have liked in recent weeks and wants to solidify his chances of playing for Netherlands at the 2026 World Cup. His ability to play at full back would be beneficial to Barcelona, but a number of English clubs are interested in him too.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:09 Why Christian Pulisic is at his 'prime' in AC Milan Gab Marcotti talks about Christian Pulisic's form at AC Milan after their 3-0 win over Verona.

OTHER RUMORS

- Galatasaray are hoping to sign Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte on loan, with a permanent clause added for around €25 million, though Lyon and Napoli are also interested. (Fotomac)

- AC Milan are hoping goalkeeper Mike Maignan will extend his stay at San Siro beyond the end of the season. The 30-year-old France international is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with Chelsea, among others. (Mirror)

- Barcelona are monitoring the situation of Deportivo La Coruna's 23-year-old left winger Yeremay Hernandez. (Marca)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- A number of Italian and Spanish clubs are keeping tabs on Flamengo right back Emerson Royal. The 26-year-old defender, who can also play in the center, is out of contract in 2028. (Ekrem Konur)

- Olympiacos are monitoring Cruzeiro's 17-year-old left back Kaua Prates and could offer a fee of around €10m in an effort to fend off interest from Napoli, Juventus, FC Porto and Benfica. (Ekrem Konur)

- Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry is expected to extend his stay beyond next summer and stay until 2028. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Girona are hoping to beat Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa to the loan signing of Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 33. (Sport)

- Celtic are contemplating making a move for Hibernian midfielder Josh Mulligan, amid interest from Leeds United and Nottingham Forest. (Daily Mail)

- Spanish side Cadiz have agreed to sign 19-year-old winger Antonio Cordero on loan from Newcastle United. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Ajax have made contact with Burnley about the availability of 24-year-old left back Quilindschy Hartman. The Netherlands defender has four assists this season, more than any other Burnley player. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Roma have offered striker Artem Dovbyk to Leeds United, Sunderland, Everton and West Ham United, as the 28-year-old Ukraine international has been told he's not in Gian Piero Gasperini's plans. (TEAMtalk)

- Sunderland are looking to consolidate their position in the top half of the Premier League with the signing of two midfielders; Lille's 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi and Monaco's 21-year-old Lamine Camara. (TEAMtalk)

- West Ham United are considering parting ways with boss Nuno Espirito Santo after just 13 games in charge. The Hammers are in the bottom three and could opt for a change in the dugout if their form doesn't improve. (TalkSPORT)