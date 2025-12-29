Ronald Araújo returns to Barcelona training after mental health break

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo returned to training on Monday one month after being granted time off to deal with mental health issues which had been hindering his performances.

Araújo, 26, has made 15 appearances for Barça this season but has not featured since November's Champions League defeat to Chelsea when he was sent off.

After that game, the centre-back requested some time off to help him re-focus and recover his form. The request was immediately accepted by the club.

During the past month, Araújo has spent time in Bethlehem and Jerusalem as part of a spiritual trip to reconnect with his faith. He then returned to his native Uruguay, where he trained alone over the Christmas period.

Araújo then flew back to Barcelona this past weekend and subsequently took part in Monday's open training session at the Estadi Johan Cruyff as the LaLiga leaders got back to work after a week off.

Hansi Flick's side are preparing for Saturday's trip to local rivals Espanyol, who have won their last five league games, as football in Spain resumes after a short winter break.

Araújo is expected to come into contention for that game, while Pedri and Dani Olmo are also pushing to be available after missing the win over Villarreal last time out.

Barça then turn their attention to the Spanish Supercopa, with a semifinal against Athletic Club in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 7 followed by a potential final against either Real Madrid or Atlético Madrid.